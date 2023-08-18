Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee

Family of missing Tennessee woman say travel companion can live off the grid, has friends 'all over the world'

Cynthia Hovsepian and Jonas Bare went missing in early August

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
close
Ohio teens who went missing after tubing rescued in remote part of river Video

Ohio teens who went missing after tubing rescued in remote part of river

Four Ohio teens were found safe hours after they went missing in a remote area of the Tuscarawas River, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said on Friday. (Ohio State Highway Patrol) 

The family of missing Cynthia Hovsepian says ther travel companion Jonas Bare can live off the grid for an extended period of time and has friends worldwide.

In a Facebook post, the Fairbanks, Alaska Police Department said that Bare, 50, and Hovsepian, 37, checked into a downtown Airbnb on Aug. 9 and were scheduled to leave on Aug. 11, but never ended up checking out. Bare and Hovsepian were visiting the area from Nashville, Tennessee.

Their personal belongings and luggage were at still at the Airbnb, but the two were nowhere to be found. Officials also said they rented a dark, metallic-blue Jeep Compass Limited using the Turo rental app. The vehicle was supposed to be returned on Aug. 11, but wasn't.

The Jeep Compass was found at Chena Hot Springs Resort on the evening of Aug. 12, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety. Chena Hot Springs Resort is about an hour's drive from downtown Fairbanks.

TENNESSEE MAN, WOMAN GO MISSING DURING ALASKAN VACATION AS POLICE FIND ABANDONED CAR NEAR HIKING TRAIL

AK missing persons

The Fairbanks Police Department said in a Facebook post that Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, checked in to an AirBnb in the downtown area of the city on Aug. 9 and were scheduled to check out on Aug. 11 at 11:00 a.m., but failed to do so. (Fairbanks Police Department)

In a missing person's report from the Alaska State Troopers, the agency said the pair was last spotted on a hiking trail near the resort on Aug. 10, adding that Hovsepian is visually impaired and sometimes uses a cane. A missing persons report was filed Aug. 12, police said.

Speaking with Fox News Digital, Veronica Hovsepian, Cynthia's stepmom, said Bare can live off the grid for an extended period of time and has "friends all over the world."

She added that Cynthia is a stroke victim. 

BEVERLY HILLS MUSICIAN WHO CO-WROTE KATY PERRY SONG VANISHES WITHOUT A TRACE: 'COULD BE ANYWHERE'

Alaska Turo

The Alaska Department of Public Safety said the Jeep Compass was found at Chena Hot Springs Resort on the evening of Aug. 12, which is just over an hour drive from Fairbanks. (Fairbanks Police Department)

Veronica Hovsepian said the last time she spoke with Cynthia was on Aug. 6 and didn't hear from her afterward. She said Bare shouldn't have taken her stepdaughter on the hike.

"She is disabled and he should have never took on that kind of hike whatsoever," Veronica Hovsepian said. "I just want them to be found."

As of Friday morning, a spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Public Safety said Bare and Hovsepian haven't been located.

A Facebook post from Bare indicates that he was at Denali National Park on Aug. 8, before heading to Fairbanks. Bare didn't make any additional Facebook posts afterward.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alaska troopers are actively searching the area surrounding Chena Hot Springs Resort with helicopters, ATVs, K9 teams, as well as drones.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.