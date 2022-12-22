Family of missing Madalina Cojocari pens handwritten note, ‘devastated’ as search continues in North Carolina

The family of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari penned a handwritten note asking for the community’s support as the desperate search continued Thursday in North Carolina.

Investigators shared the family’s "personal, handwritten message" on social media and asked that the public "read it & put yourself in their shoes" as the search for Madalina entered its second week.

"We, as a family, are devastated and absolutely heartbroken to learn that Madalina is missing," the note reads. "We love Madalina and are shocked by these circumstances."

"We are and continue to have hope and positivity in this difficult time and pray that she is found safe," the message continues.

Madalina, a sixth grader, was last seen at her home in Cornelius, N.C., on the evening of Nov. 23, but the Cornelius Police Department said the girl’s mother, Diana Cojocari, did not report her missing until Dec. 15.

Police immediately requested the assistance of the FBI and began a search for the girl.

"Madalina is a beautiful, smart, kind and loving 11-year-old girl with greatness in her future," the family wrote. "We are desperate to find her right now, she needs all of our help."

The family thanked law enforcement for its help in the search and asked anyone with information about the child’s whereabouts to contact police.

"Our family will continue to do everything we know and learn to do for Madalina’s safe return home," the family concluded the message, signing off with "blessings."

While it was unclear which family members penned the message, local news outlets reported that Diana Cojocari told investigators that she is from Moldova and said she had no family in the U.S.

Court records show that Cojocari contacted family in Moldova about Madalina’s disappearance and was advised by them to contact law enforcement, which she never did, WCNC-TV reported.

On Saturday, Cornelius police arrested Madalina’s mother and her stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, for failing to report the disappearance of a child, officials said. Cojocari reported her daughter missing more than three weeks after she disappeared.

Following reports that court documents revealed Cojocari told investigators she believed Palmiter "put her family in danger," local news outlets reported that investigators were seen at the family’s home and leaving with at least one box of apparent evidence.

The FBI’s Charlotte office said earlier this week that investigators increased the scope of their search to include Lake Cornelius in Cornelius as "part of the normal investigative process" to find the child.

On Tuesday, investigators released video showing Madalina walking off a school bus just before 5:00pm on Nov. 21, her last recorded location before she disappeared two days later.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Madalina or her whereabouts to call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773.