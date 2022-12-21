Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

FBI releases video of missing North Carolina 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari walking off school bus

Cornelius police arrested the girl's stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, and her mother, Diana Cojocari, for failing to report the child missing earlier

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The FBI has released a video of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, showing her last known location before she disappeared in North Carolina.

The 20-second video shows the sixth grader wearing a plain t-shirt and a backpack, fixing her necklace and hair as she walks off of a school bus shortly before 5 p.m. on Nov. 21. The video took place two days before she was last seen on Nov. 23.

"This is the last time investigators have independent confirmation of when Madalina was last seen. She got off the bus on 11-21-22, at 4:59 p.m. We are seeking additional witnesses outside of the family to narrow down the exact timeline of when she disappeared," the FBI Charlotte said.

  • A photo of Madalina holding her hair
    Image 1 of 3

    A photo of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was last seen on Nov. 23, 2022. (Twitter/@FBICharlotte)

  • Madalina moving her hair
    Image 2 of 3

    A photo of Madalina Cojocari, a missing 11-year-old in North Carolina, taken from a school bus video on Nov. 23, 2022. (Twitter/@FBICharlotte)

  • Madalina walking off of a school bus
    Image 3 of 3

    Missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari is seen on camera walking off of a school bus at 5 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2022. (Twitter/@FBICharlotte)

The video was shared Tuesday afternoon and was subsequently pinned to the top of the FBI Charlotte’s Twitter page as a desperate search for the girl continues.

NORTH CAROLINA POLICE ARREST STEPFATHER, MOTHER OF MISSING 11-YEAR-OLD MADALINA COJOCARI; FBI JOINS THE SEARCH

"The Cornelius Police Department, the FBI, and the SBI [North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation] are continuing the investigation to find 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari," the Cornelius Police Department said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. "This is the last time we have independent confirmation of when she was last seen."

Madalina is described as being 4’10" tall and weighing 90 pounds. She has brown hair.

MADALINA COJOCARI: FBI EXPANDING SEARCH FOR MISSING 11-YEAR-OLD GIRL IN NORTH CAROLINA

  • Law enforcement vehicles
    Image 1 of 2

    Law enforcement officials including the Cornelius Police Department and the FBI are searching for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. (Twitter/@FBICharlotte)

  • A boat on the water
    Image 2 of 2

    A law enforcement boat searching for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari at Lake Cornelius, North Carolina. (Twitter/@FBICharlotte)

While the juvenile was last seen at her home in Cornelius on the evening of Nov. 23, the Cornelius Police Department said she was not reported missing until three weeks later, on Thursday, Dec. 15. The FBI swiftly joined local law enforcement efforts in the ongoing investigation.

"As previously released, Charlotte-Mecklenburg School employees contacted Diana Cojocari on several occasions to inquire about Madalina being absent from school. After repeated contact, Diana Cojocari went to Bailey Middle School on December 15, 2022, and reported to the School Resource Officer, Madalina was missing."

GEORGIA GIRL, 11, MISSING AND 'MAY BE IN DANGER' AFTER FLEEING HOME WITH MYSTERY PERSON MET ONLINE: POLICE

  • Christopher Palmiter and Diana Cojocari
    Image 1 of 2

    Cornelius police arrested stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, 60, and her mother, Diana Cojocari, for failing to report the disappearance of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. (Mecklenburg County Detention Center)

  • The Cornelius police department HQ
    Image 2 of 2

    Missing person signs for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari on a police department front door. (Twitter/@FBICharlotte)

On Saturday, Cornelius police arrested the girl's stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, 60, and her mother, Diana Cojocari, for failing to report the disappearance of the child sooner than Dec. 15, officials said.

On Monday, the FBI’s Charlotte office said it had expanded its search area to include Lake Cornelius, an area just to the West of Cornelius.

"There’s nothing we won’t do to #FindMadaline," the agency said in a tweet.

