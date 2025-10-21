Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Families outraged after high school student in violent sex assault cases avoids prison as youthful offender

Republican lawmaker calls for grand jury investigation into Payne County prosecutors' handling of case

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price , Brooke Taylor Fox News
close
Outrage from victims' families after convicted sex offender dodges 78-year prison sentence Video

Outrage from victims' families after convicted sex offender dodges 78-year prison sentence

Fox News’ Brooke Taylor joins 'America Reports' to discuss the sentencing of Jesse Butler after he was convicted of 10 felonies and the controversial ruling that allowed him to be tried as a minor and avoid all 78 years of potential prison time.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Parents and community members in Payne County, Oklahoma, are expressing outrage after a student accused of multiple violent sexual assaults was reclassified in court from being tried as an adult to a "youthful offender."

Now 18, Jesse Butler recently entered a no contest plea to 11 felony charges, including attempted first-degree rape, strangulation and violating a protective order. Because authorities said the crimes happened before he turned 18, the court adjusted his legal status under Oklahoma’s youthful offender laws.

Court filings show Butler was originally charged as an adult in March. He’s now being prosecuted as a youthful offender for rape, sexual battery and domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

His next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8 in Payne County District Court.

ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT WITH FOUR PRIOR CASES WALKS FREE ON $9.5K BOND AFTER BRUTAL TRAIL ATTACK

Stillwater, Oklahoma High School

Parents in Payne County express anger after a high school student facing multiple serious charges had his status changed to "youthful offender" in court. (Google Maps)

The Stillwater Police Department said officers were first notified Sept. 12, 2024, of incidents that reportedly took place earlier that year.

"A full investigation was initiated the following day that resulted in SPD submitting the case to the Payne County District Attorney’s Office, where it was reviewed and charges were filed," the department said in a statement.

At the time, Butler was a student in Stillwater Public Schools. Court records obtained by KOCO include several emotional victim impact statements describing lasting fear and trauma.

"You didn’t just strangle me with your hands — you strangled my voice, my joy, my ability to feel safe in my own body," one victim wrote.

SLAIN STUDENT’S GRIEVING DAD VOWS ACTION AFTER REPEAT OFFENDER ALLEGEDLY MURDERED DAUGHTER

Jesse Mack Butler

Jesse Butler in a baseball uniform before the criminal allegations came to light. (Risin Baseball)

She said Butler also threatened to kill her if she spoke out.

A mother of one of the victims told KOCO the justice system "failed" her daughter.

"As a mom, I never thought I’d have to watch my daughter fight this kind of battle, one where she had to prove she was the victim, over and over again, while the system made excuse after excuse for the person who hurt her."

Jesse Butler's father, Mack Butler, is the former director of football operations at Oklahoma State University, located in Stillwater.

A police affidavit reviewed by Fox News details brutal acts, including a girlfriend who said she was repeatedly raped and strangled if she refused, and a doctor warned she would have died in one instance if the strangulation lasted seconds longer.

WATCH: Violent teen predator avoids prison time on sexual assault charges

Violent teen predator avoids prison time on sexual assault charges Video

Court documents show Butler remains bound by a sentence issued Aug. 25, 2025, contingent on full compliance with a state-supervised rehabilitation plan.

While the court technically imposed a 78-year sentence, which would amount to a 10-year sentence if served concurrently, it is suspended under Oklahoma’s youthful offender program, meaning Butler will not serve prison time unless he violates the plan’s conditions.

TEXAS MEGACHURCH FOUNDER TO SPEND 6 MONTHS IN JAIL FOR SEXUALLY ABUSING GIRL

Payne County courthouse

The Payne County Court Office in Stillwater, Okla. (Google Maps)

He remains under Office of Juvenile Affairs supervision until his 19th birthday, subject to counseling, therapy, more than 100 hours of community service, a curfew, no social media, daily check-ins and weekly counseling, according to documents obtained by Fox News. 

The Payne County District Attorney’s Office said it followed state law in handling the case, noting that Butler was 17 at the time of the offenses and therefore fell under Oklahoma’s youthful offender statute.

The office said the designation allows the court to maintain supervision until the defendant’s 19th birthday and gives him a chance for rehabilitation while still holding him accountable.

Jesse Butler sits down with sister and mother near by

Jesse Butler sitting down on a bench with his sister and mother standing nearby.  (Amber 'mckinzie' Selvey)

A spokesperson added that the law does not erase the crimes or minimize their impact but provides "a legal path for accountability and rehabilitation under state law."

If Butler fulfills the terms of the program and avoids further legal trouble, he can remain out of prison, though any violation could result in the full sentence being enforced.

State Rep. J.J. Humphrey, R-Lane, called the outcome "unacceptable" and said he plans to file a petition for a grand jury investigation into how Payne County prosecutors handled the case.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

State Rep. J.J. Humphrey

State Rep. J.J. Humphrey is questioning the lenient sentence for a Stillwater teen convicted of rape and calling for an investigation. (State of Oklahoma House of Representatives)

"If that don’t set you on fire, your wood’s wet," Humphrey told Fox News Digital. "You know what I mean? You’ve got a bad deal. That sets me on fire."

He accused local officials of showing "favoritism" and contrasted Butler’s case with others in which defendants faced harsher penalties.

"Does it absolutely smack of political favor that you’re going to erase rapes and sexual crimes so you can give this guy a slap on the wrist?" Humphrey said. "Oklahoma, better pay attention. Wake up."

Neither the presiding judge nor the District Attorney’s Office has issued additional comment beyond the written statement. Fox News Digital reached out to Butler's legal team for comment. 

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.
Close modal

Continue