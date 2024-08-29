Expand / Collapse search
US

Facing Maryland murderer who believed cellmate was Jesus was ‘like sitting with Satan’: former investigator

Hadden Clark, coined 'the cross-dressing cannibal killer,' is the subject of a new Michael Bay docuseries, 'Born Evil'

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
Lou Luciano has sat face-to-face with "pure evil" – and he hopes to never do it again.

"My work has taken me to every hole you can imagine in North Africa, East Africa, Iraq, Afghanistan, you name it," the retired FBI special agent told Fox News Digital. "I was around some of the most evil people on the planet. But this guy takes the cake. He is an aberration of humanity. He does not belong here."

"It’s like sitting with Satan," Luciano added.

Close-up of Hadden Clarks mugshot

Hadden Clark is the subject of a new true-crime docuseries, "Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior." (Investigation Discovery)

Maryland murderer Hadden Clark is the subject of a new Michael Bay docuseries on Investigation Discovery (ID), "Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior." It explores how the 72-year-old made shocking confessions to his cellmate, Jack Truitt, whom he believed was Jesus, which sent investigators on a search to solve cold cases linked to him. 

Michael Bay behind the scenes directing his true-crime docuseries.

"Born Evil" is Hollywood director Michael Bay's first true-crime docuseries. (Investigation Discovery)

It features new interviews with Truitt, Clark’s brother Geoff Clark, loved ones of the victims, as well as others closely connected to the case.

Luciano, who took on the case in the 1990s, spoke out in the docuseries. He vividly remembers encountering "The Cross-Dressing Cannibal Killer," as Clark was later coined.

Hadden Clark holding his face.

Hadden Clark is currently serving two 30-year sentences in Maryland. (Investigation Discovery)

"I instantly noticed those ice-blue eyes," said Luciano. "He’s soulless. You can feel evil brewing out of this guy. You feel right away that he’s a manipulator. The chief said, ‘If he ever gets out, we’ve got to put him on the ground.’ That’s exactly how I felt. 

"When I saw this guy, my immediate reaction was to take out my gun, put it against his temple and pull the trigger. When you are in the presence of this guy, it’s just a negative aura of evil. It just emanates from him."

Hadden Clark with his father and their yorkie.

Hadden Clark, seen here with his father, is a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic, retired FBI special agent Lou Luciano told Fox News Digital. (Investigation Discovery)

The docuseries revealed how Clark, a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic, began exhibiting strange behavior as a child. His brother recalled how Clark once rammed him with a bike and watched him bleed profusely from his head. 

Their mother insisted that a bad forceps delivery, which caused a head injury, was to blame for Clark’s actions growing up. Doctors believed he had brain damage.

The Hadden brothers holding hands and playing.

Hadden Clark had a seemingly idyllic childhood, but things were different behind closed doors. (Investigation Discovery)

Growing up, Clark dissected animals and was bullied by other children. His parents, both reported as alcoholics, physically fought in front of him and his siblings. He was also caught wearing women’s clothing. 

As an adult, Clark attended the Culinary Institute of America, but could not keep a job. Horrified co-workers once caught him chugging beef blood.

It was only the beginning.

Geoffrey Clark wearing pink overalls, a light blue shirt and a beanie

Geoffrey Clark, Hadden Clark's brother, spoke out in the docuseries. (Investigation Discovery)

"Hadden Clark has an incredibly explosive… vengeful temper when he doesn’t get his way," Luciano explained. "He lashes out whenever there’s a weaker person in his grasp."

Michelle Dorr holding her face.

Michele Dorr was killed in 1986. She was 6 years old. (Investigation Discovery)

On May 31, 1986, Michele Dorr had been staying with her father, Carl Dorr, whose home was near Geoff’s, where Clark had been staying at the time. She was last seen wearing a pink and white polka-dot bathing suit, heading to a pool in the backyard. 

On that day, the 6-year-old disappeared. Carl, who had been going through a nasty divorce with his ex-wife, was initially viewed as the prime suspect.

Hadden Clark with his brothers and their mother in a family portrait.

The Clark brothers are seen here with their mother. (Investigation Discovery)

Clark later admitted that he killed the child and drank her blood. In 1999, he was found guilty of killing Dorr. 

The docuseries revealed how Clark told Truitt he knew where Dorr's body was. In 2000, he led police to the woods where her remains were found.

Over the years, Clark made hundreds of artworks that seemed to depict his crimes.

Jack Truitt at home reading books.

Hadden Clark detailed his heinous crimes to his former cellmate Jack Truitt, pictured here. Clark believed Truitt was Jesus. (Investigation Discovery)

"His drawings are mostly women and landscapes, maps," said Luciano. "They almost look like postcards, like ‘Wish you were here so I could kill you.’ I’m featured in some of it… But it’s always wide-eyed girls with blue eyes."

Laura Houghteling wearing a white gown

Hadden Clark worked as a gardener and handyman for Laura Houghteling's mother, Penny. (Investigation Discovery)

In 1992, Laura Houghteling vanished from her home. At the time, Clark was working as a gardener for the 23-year-old’s mother. 

A bloody fingerprint on the Harvard graduate’s pillowcase zeroed in on Clark. He led police to her shallow grave in 1993 after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, the Washington Post reported.

The docuseries said that Houghteling’s mother, Penny, showed kindness to Clark. However, when Penny's daughter returned home from school, his demeanor changed.

Laura Houghteling wearing a black strapless dress.

Laura Houghteling was murdered in 1992. She was 23. (Investigation Discovery)

"Penny starts giving attention and affection to her daughter… she’s now the main focus," said Luciano. "Clark didn’t take that rejection well at all. His immediate reaction was to lash out… and kill Laura."

Clark insisted that his alter ego, Kristen Bluefin, was responsible for the slayings.

Hadden Clark wearing a grey sweater and a womans wig.

Hadden Clark said that his alter ego, Kristen Bluefin, was responsible for the slayings. (Investigation Discovery)

"When we interviewed him, he sometimes thought he was Kristen," said Luciano. "He would wear a wig. He also had other personalities… all of his alter egos were women. And at his campsite, he had women’s clothes there. He would wear women’s clothes. But he loved the attention. He loved people looking at him."

A close-up of Bradfield Clarks drivers license.

Bradfield Clark has been behind bars since 1985. (Investigation Discovery)

Murder seemed to run in Clark’s family. His brother, Bradfield Clark, has been behind bars since 1985. He killed his co-worker, Patricia Mak, after inviting her to dinner. He later cooked and ate some of her body parts.

Patricia Mak wearing a plaid jacket and smiling.

In 1984, Bradfield Clark murdered Patricia "Trish" Mak. (Investigation Discovery)

Luciano credited Truitt for helping investigators bring closure to the grieving loved ones.

"When Hadden started confessing to Jack because he thought he was Jesus, Jack was like, ‘Man, this guy’s talking about killing, gutting and cannibalizing little kids and cutting the throats of women,'" said Luciano.

"Jack did this at great risk… being locked up in a correctional institution. Calling the police can make a very bad entry to your health record while you’re behind bars. But Jack picked up the phone and made that call."

Jack Truitt posing with his wife Jackie Truitt as they wear matching black sweaters at home.

Jack Truitt is seen here at home with his wife Jackie Truitt. (Investigation Discovery)

"Never once did I hear Jack utter, ‘If I help you guys, you’re going to help me get out of here, right? I’ve been down here now for some 30-odd years,’" Luciano continued. "He never once asked for anything. He never asked for consideration. He never asked for special favors. And Jack’s a tough guy. He was a big-time shotcaller in the system. He wasn’t a guy to be messed with. Today he’s one-eighth of the guy he was. But I have great respect for him."

Jack Truitt wearing shorts and in handcuffs.

A young Jack Truitt after his arrest. (Investigation Discovery)

Luciano said you can never rule out the possibility that there are more victims out there.

"Hadden Clark is a spoiled brat," he said. "When he doesn’t get his way, he doesn’t want attention. Then he gets angry… Hadden’s not a guy who does anything for free or out of the goodness of his heart. If he’s craving attention, he’ll do something to get it… Never say never, but I don’t see Hadden Clark as a deathbed confession kind of guy."

Hadden Clark wearing a white beanie and a white shirt

It is unknown if Hadden Clark has killed other victims. (Investigation Discovery)

Luciano hopes the docuseries will show the tireless work of law enforcement eager to solve cold cases, but it also serves as a warning to women, he said.

Laura Houghtelings friend looking at her home

Laura Houghteling's friend is seen here looking at her childhood home. (Investigation Discovery)

"Never let your guard down," said Luciano. "You never know where the next Hadden Clark is lurking right around the corner. Whether he was dropped on his head at birth, he’s just mentally sick, or claims that his father did all of these things to him, whatever it is, it doesn’t matter to the potential victims out there."

“Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior" premieres Sept. 2 at 9 p.m.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.