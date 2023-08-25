Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

F-16 fighter jets over Lake Tahoe confront aircraft that violated restricted airspace as Biden vacations

Fighter aircraft dispensed flares to get the pilot's attention and escorted the civilian out of the area without incident

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) scrambled fighter jets Friday after an aircraft was detected too close to President Biden's location.

Alarms were activated at NORAD when a civilian aircraft was detected in the temporarily restricted area of Lake Tahoe in Nevada on Friday morning. President Biden has been vacationing on the California side of the lake since Tuesday.

"Two NORAD F-16 fighter aircraft and a U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin responded to a civilian aircraft that violated a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) area near Lake Tahoe, Nevada, this morning," NORAD wrote in a statement.

BIDEN FAMILY HUDDLES IN SECRECY IN EXCLUSIVE LAKE TAHOE HOME AMID SPECIAL COUNSEL INVESTIGATION INTO HUNTER

"During this event, the fighter aircraft dispensed flares — that may have been visible to the public — to gain attention from the pilot. Flares were employed with the highest regard for the safety of the intercepted aircraft and people on the ground," the statement continued. 

The civilian aircraft violated Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations by flying into restricted airspace surrounding the current location of the president.

After intervention by NORAD fighters, the unauthorized aircraft was escorted out of the area without incident.

HUNTER BIDEN SEEN SNEAKING FROM BUSINESS WHILE VACATIONING WITH DAD IN LAKE TAHOE AMID INVESTIGATIONS

Gate Biden vacation home

The gated entrance to the residential area containing the vacation home being rented by President Biden and his family in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, is seen. The home is owned by environmentalist, businessman and former Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer. (Fox News Digital)

"The situation was resolved without incident and with no impact to the President," the White House told the press later the same day.

According to the FAA, "No person may operate an aircraft over or in the vicinity of any area to be visited or traveled by the President, the Vice President, or other public figures contrary to the restrictions established by the FAA and published in a NOTAM (Notice to Air Mission)."

Biden and his family are staying at an exclusive home on the shores of Lake Tahoe this week amid the special counsel investigation into his son Hunter.

President Biden outside pilates class in Lake Tahoe

President Biden walks towards reporters after taking a pilates class followed by a spin class with first lady Jill Biden and members of their family in South Lake Tahoe, California, on Wednesday. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the White House, the Bidens are renting the $18 million home of environmental activist, businessman and former Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer at fair market value for a nine-day vacation following the president's trip to Hawaii to survey damage from the recent devastating wildfires.

Biden is being joined on the vacation, which began Tuesday, by first lady Jill Biden; daughter Ashley; son Hunter, his wife Melissa Cohen, and their son Beau; and a number of other grandchildren.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com