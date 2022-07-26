Extreme heat continues across Northwest, Plains

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Extreme heat continues to bring dangerous temperatures and high humidity to the Northwest and southern Plains.

Heat indices will surpass 100 degrees for many big cities, where record highs will be possible.

Stormy conditions will persist along a front draped over the Ohio and mid-Mississippi valleys.

Heavy rain across the Southwest is helping the drought; too much of a good thing is going to bring flash flooding to some areas.