US
Published

Extreme heat continues across Northwest, Plains

Record-high temperatures will be possible

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Extreme heat continues to bring dangerous temperatures and high humidity to the Northwest and southern Plains.  

DALLAS-AREA GRASS FIRE RAGES IN SUBDIVISION; AT LEAST NINE HOMES DESTROYED, 26 AFFECTED

Heat alerts across the U.S.

Heat alerts across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Heat indices will surpass 100 degrees for many big cities, where record highs will be possible.  

Rain forecast over the Ohio and Mid-Mississippi Valleys

Rain forecast over the Ohio and Mid-Mississippi Valleys (Credit: Fox News)

Stormy conditions will persist along a front draped over the Ohio and mid-Mississippi valleys. 

Rain forecast across the Southwest

Rain forecast across the Southwest (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain across the Southwest is helping the drought; too much of a good thing is going to bring flash flooding to some areas. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service.