Expelled DC councilmember teases run for old seat despite federal bribery charge

An expelled D.C. councilmember is teasing a re-election campaign for his old seat as he faces a federal bribery charge.

Trayon White, the former Ward 8 councilmember accused last year by federal authorities of agreeing to accept $156,000 in bribes, wrote on Instagram "ReElection campaign starts tomorrow."

The D.C. Council voted unanimously to remove White from his position less than two months ago. However, despite being expelled, White remains eligible to run in a special election that will now be held for his vacant seat, according to WUSA 9.

White did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

His old seat is currently being represented by the entire council, and nominations for prospective candidates in the July 15 special election close on April 17, WJLA reported.

Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, a Democrat, said White’s expulsion vote was "not easy" and represented a "very challenging situation" for the ward that White represents, but ultimately, he said, it is the right move for the city.

"Trust is precious, trust is critical for an elected government, and we must act," Council Chairman Phil Mendelson added.

The Justice Department, citing a criminal complaint charging White with bribery, alleged that "beginning in June 2024, White corruptly agreed to accept $156,000 in cash payments in exchange for using his position as a D.C. Councilmember to pressure government employees at [the] Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement and [the] D.C. Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services to extend several D.C. contracts."

White, who has pleaded not guilty to those allegations, reportedly faces up to 15 years in prison if he is convicted. A jury trial in the case is set for January 2026.

