Washington DC

Expelled DC councilmember teases run for old seat despite federal bribery charge

Former Ward 8 leader Trayon White was removed from his position in early February

Greg Norman
An expelled D.C. councilmember is teasing a re-election campaign for his old seat as he faces a federal bribery charge. 

Trayon White, the former Ward 8 councilmember accused last year by federal authorities of agreeing to accept $156,000 in bribes, wrote on Instagram "ReElection campaign starts tomorrow." 

The D.C. Council voted unanimously to remove White from his position less than two months ago. However, despite being expelled, White remains eligible to run in a special election that will now be held for his vacant seat, according to WUSA 9. 

White did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 16: Councilmember Trayon White speaks to the media following the City Council Ad Hoc Committee voting to recommend him for expulsion amid bribery allegations in Washington, DC on December 16, 2024. (Photo by Craig Hudson for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

D.C. Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White speaks to the media following the City Council Ad Hoc Committee's voting to recommend him for expulsion amid bribery allegations in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 16, 2024. (Photo by Craig Hudson)

His old seat is currently being represented by the entire council, and nominations for prospective candidates in the July 15 special election close on April 17, WJLA reported. 

Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, a Democrat, said White’s expulsion vote was "not easy" and represented a "very challenging situation" for the ward that White represents, but ultimately, he said, it is the right move for the city.  

White talks to the press

D.C. Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White speaks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Asberry, the first on-site building constructed at Barry FarmHillsdale in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 21, 2024.  (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"Trust is precious, trust is critical for an elected government, and we must act," Council Chairman Phil Mendelson added.  

The Justice Department, citing a criminal complaint charging White with bribery, alleged that "beginning in June 2024, White corruptly agreed to accept $156,000 in cash payments in exchange for using his position as a D.C. Councilmember to pressure government employees at [the] Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement and [the] D.C. Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services to extend several D.C. contracts."    

White leaves the federal courthouse

D.C. Councilmember Trayon White departs the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse on Sept. 12, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Michael A. McCoy for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

White, who has pleaded not guilty to those allegations, reportedly faces up to 15 years in prison if he is convicted. A jury trial in the case is set for January 2026. 

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report. 

