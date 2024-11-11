DC councilmember facing federal bribery charges wins landslide re-election, but colleagues may oust him

A Washington, D.C. councilmember accused by federal authorities of accepting $156,000 in bribes is expected to appear in court this week just days after he won re-election in a landslide.

The legal saga surrounding D.C. Ward 8 Councilman Trayon White Sr. is unfolding as the D.C. Council is considering expelling him from his position. Last week, the Democrat secured re-election by capturing nearly 76% of the vote, defeating Republican challenger Nate Derenge by a tally of 20,181 to 3,940.

"I feel confident that the people of Ward 8 have spoken. I feel like I’m going to win by a landslide but I’m still humbled and prayerful. I hope [it] sends a loud message to the DC Council about keeping the decisions in the hands of the people." White told WJLA on Election Day.

"I’m under a lot of scrutiny right now on this season in my life but I am forever prayerful and grateful for all God has done in my life and the people that have been supporting me along the way," he added.

DC COUNCILMAN STUFFED POCKETS WITH ENVELOPES OF CASH IN ALLEGED BRIBERY SCHEME, FEDS ALLEGE

The Justice Department, citing a criminal complaint charging White with bribery, alleges that "beginning in June 2024, White corruptly agreed to accept $156,000 in cash payments in exchange for using his position as a D.C. Councilmember to pressure government employees at [the] Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement and [the] D.C. Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services to extend several D.C. contracts."

"The contracts at issue were valued at $5.2 million and were for two companies to provide Violence Intervention services in D.C.," the Justice Department added.

"According to the complaint, White’s agreement with a confidential human source (the owner of the companies) – including the source’s payments to White of $35,000 in cash on four separate occasions (June 26, July 17, July 25, and August 9, 2024) and the source showing White a document reflecting how White’s three-percent cut was calculated based on those contracts – was captured on video," the DOJ also said.

White reportedly faces up to 15 years in prison if he is convicted.

FBI ARRESTS DC COUNCILMAN WHO IN 2018 ACCUSED JEWISH FINANCIERS OF ‘CLIMATE MANIPULATION’

In September, White – who once chaired the Committee on Recreation, Libraries, and Youth Affairs – was removed from that committee position by the D.C. Council, according to Fox5 DC.

The local station reported that the Council has brought in an outside legal firm to help it conduct an investigation into White’s alleged actions, with a report on that expected by Dec. 16.

If the Council decides to expel White, that would not happen until early next year, Fox5 DC reported.

White is expected to appear at a court hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 13, for his federal case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He previously rejected a plea deal and prosecutors are now asking for jury selection to begin in July 2025, according to WTOP.

Fox News' Pilar Arias, David Spunt and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.