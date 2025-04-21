EXCLUSIVE: Fox tours ICE detention facility; manager hopes to 'dispel' 'false narratives'

Fox News got exclusive access to a rare tour of an ICE detention facility in Texas, where approximately 400 to 500 illegal migrants are processed weekly.

The Montgomery Processing Center is an ICE detention facility in Conroe, Texas, just north of Houston. It is one of the 134 detention facilities ICE operates across the United States.

According to ICE data, there are 47,928 aliens in ICE custody nationwide. Of those in custody, approximately 25,679 or 54% have been charged or convicted of at least one criminal offense.

As President Donald Trump advances his promises of increased deportation efforts, many of these facilities are coming under scrutiny for their living conditions.

ICE ARRESTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT WITH ALLEGED TERROR TIES IN CALIFORNIA, ONE OF THE MOST WANTED MEN IN INDIA

"What we hope to accomplish, more than anything, is to dispel the false narratives out there," Randy Tate, the facility manager, said.

Currently, there are 1,240 detainees at the Montgomery Processing Center, which can hold up to roughly 1,300.

The facility manager calls it a one-stop shop with everything needed inside the facility, removing the need to transport detainees. There is medical on site and also a full-fledged courthouse with 5 federal immigration courtrooms.

"We have been told it’s one of the most active courts in the nation," Tate said. "This place is unique because it’s one of the few in the country that were designed and built for ICE and immigration. It was designed for this purpose."

Bret Bradford, the Field Office Director, said these detention facilities are not punitive; they are strictly for the purposes of removal.

"The only reason we detain folks is to ensure their appearance in immigration court and to ensure their appearance for removal," Bradford said.

FOX NEWS POLL: TWO-THIRDS FAVOR DEPORTING IMMIGRANTS WHO LIVE IN U.S. ILLEGALLY

We saw firsthand what it’s like to be detained at the Montgomery Processing Center, from processing and booking, to the living conditions inside the facility.

When detainees are brought to the facility, they are first processed by deportation officers who evaluate each case. The two big factors considered are their flight risk and the potential threat to public safety.

"We only have so much bed space, so we prioritize the cases," Bradford said. "There are some cases that by law have to be detained. They are mandatory detention. They are terrorism cases, extremely silent cases, expedited removal cases, things like that."

The illegal migrants deemed eligible for detention by officers are then booked into the facility, with their housing assignments determined based on their assessed risk level.

As we walked through the halls of the facility, we saw dozens of illegal migrants packed into dormitories. Their risk levels were indicated by the color of their uniforms. Men and women were kept separate, many just sitting on bunk beds and reading books. Some throwing up peace signs at us and smiling, while others were giving thumbs down.

"There many false narratives and misinformation that's out there, especially with groups that oppose immigration enforcement. I think it's very important for us to get out there and say the true narrative," Bradford said.

The main two narratives Bradford wanted dispel was the access to medical and legal care.

"They have multiple avenues of access," Bradford said. "There are phones in every dorm. They can use them 24/7."

KILMAR GARCIA NOW GETS 5 TOTAL DEM PROPONENTS IN EL SALVADOR

Detainees at the MPC are given a list of pro bono legal services when they are first brought in for processing. In addition, they also have tablets in their dorms, access to law libraries within the facility and within each room.

"Within each dorm, there are kiosks where they can access materials," Bradford said. "There are programs like LexisNexis that they can use to pursue their legal cases. There are multiple avenues. Not to mention, attorneys can visit anytime. There are rooms set up for attorney client visition, so they have privacy to discuss their cases."

During the visit, we also saw the medical center and where detainees first get screened.

"Medical care is something that is criticized all the time," Bradford said. "I think it’s unfair. When they get booked in and assessed, we find conditions, medical conditions that they didn't even know they had and left untreated."

During our tour, we witnessed game rooms, gyms, a library, and a chapel. Bradford acknowledges not every facility has the same amenities.

According to ICE data, 77% of the aliens detained at MPC have been charged or convicted of at least one criminal defense.

"A lot of these folks are criminals," Bradford said. "We don't want them back in the community, and we don't want them harming U.S. citizens or furthering to harm U.S. citizens. A lot have already done. So we don't want them repeating their crimes or further victimizing the community. So we certainly want to protect the community and keep those people out of the community. The other thing to think about is even the ones who aren't criminals, necessarily, a lot of them, we really don't know who they are. We really don't know what they've done overseas before they came here."

ICE gave us some examples to show the type of criminal aliens being housed at the facility.

Jose Luis Cisneros-Zamora, a 53-year-old criminal alien from Mexico, illegally entered the U.S. on an unknown date and at an unknown location. While in the U.S. illegally, Cisneros-Zamora has been convicted of driving while intoxicated, aggravated robbery and obstructing a highway passageway. Cisneros-Zamora was transferred into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody on March 18, 2025, following his release from prison for aggravated robbery. While in ICE custody, immigration officers received information alerting them to an active criminal warrant in Mexico for Cisneros-Zamora’s arrest for sexual abuse of a minor in Piedras Negras, Coahuila de Zaragoza, Mexico. He remains in ICE custody at the Montgomery Processing Center pending disposition of his immigration proceedings.

Valentin Hernandez Yanez, a 38-year-old previously deported criminal alien from Mexico, illegally entered the U.S. on an unknown date and at an unknown location. While in the U.S. illegally, Hernandez was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and illegal reentry. ICE previously deported Hernandez to Mexico on June 15, 2011, after an immigration judge ordered him removed on June 13, 2011. He illegally re-entered the U.S. on an unknown date and at an unknown location. ICE arrested Hernandez on June 17, 2024, and he was convicted of illegal reentry. He remains in ICE custody at the Montgomery Processing Center pending his removal from the U.S.

Manuel Xol Coch, a 53-year-old criminal alien from Guatemala, illegally entered the U.S. on an unknown date and at an unknown location. ICE encountered him at the Harris County Jail following his arrest and conviction for DWI. An immigration judge ordered Xol removed on July 11, 2014. ICE officers carried out that order and removed him to Guatemala on Aug. 21, 2014. Xol illegally re-entered the U.S. on an unknown date and at an unknown location. ICE encountered him at the Harris County Jail on April 14, 2025, following his arrest for a hit-and-run, and a detainer was lodged with the jail. Xol posted bond that same day and would have been released back into the community absent the detainer. Instead, he was taken into ICE custody and remains at MPC where he is no longer a threat to the local community.

Josue Ricardo Reyes Suchite, a 30-year-old criminal alien from Guatemala, illegally entered the U.S. on an unknown date and at an unknown location. Reyes was convicted Dec. 5, 2017, in Harris County, Texas, of intoxicated manslaughter. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice transferred Reyes into ICE custody on April 8, 2025, following his prison sentence, and he was taken to the Montgomery Processing Center where he remains pending disposition of his immigration proceedings.

Elmer Oswaldo Lopez-Zecena, a 27-year-old criminal alien and child sex offender from Guatemala, illegally entered the U.S. on an unknown date and at an unknown location. Lopez was convicted on June 21, 2023, of assault, injury to a child causing bodily injury, and indecent exposure to a minor. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice transferred Lopez into ICE custody on Feb. 5, 2025, and he was taken to the Montgomery Processing Center where he remains pending disposition of his immigration proceedings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jesus Vazquez-Daniel, a 59-year-old foreign fugitive from Mexico, illegally entered the U.S. on an unknown date and at an unknown location. ICE received information July 18, 2024, that Vazquez was wanted for aggravated homicide in Mexico for allegedly beating a man to death during an attempted home invasion and robbery. ICE successfully located and arrested Vazquez July 18, 2024, near Hillsboro, Texas, and he was taken to the Montgomery Processing Center and placed into immigration proceedings.