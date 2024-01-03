EXCLUSIVE: Casey Anthony's father seen for 1st time after taking polygraph test about granddaughter's murder

EXCLUSIVE — Casey Anthony's father appeared in front of his Florida home for the first time this week ahead of the release of a TV special set to premiere Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, in which he and his wife agree to take a polygraph test.

Dubbed "America's most hated mom," Casey Anthony, 37, was accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2008 but has alleged that her father is the real perpetrator.

George Anthony, 72, and Cindy Anthony, 65, are now speaking out in A&E's new special, "Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test," which comes about a year after Casey Anthony doubled down on allegations that George molested her and may have killed Caylee — a claim George has repeatedly denied — in a Peacock TV docuseries released in 2022.

George walked in front of his house on Tuesday and appeared to have a relatively calm demeanor while he spoke on the phone.

He also appears to have lost weight over the last year.

In the new TV special, George and Cindy take the polygraph test in an effort to prove their innocence in their granddaughter's murder.

A clip from the special shows George "struggling" to answer a question from retired FBI Special Agent George Olivo . The parents also respond to the polygraph test results in the upcoming show.

"When I met them, they were soon separated, and I tested George first," Olivo previously told Fox News Digital. "Nothing really stood out to me."

"They seem like, on the surface, just a regular couple that have been together for a very long time." — George Olivo

Olivo said polygraph tests are "85 to 90% accurate" when administered correctly.

Cindy initially reported Caylee missing on July 15, 2008, about a month after the toddler was last seen on June 15, 2008. She also told police at the time that Casey's impounded vehicle smelled like a dead body, and experts later testified during her trial that the vehicle did contain evidence of human remains in the trunk.

Casey was arrested in connection with her daughter's disappearance and death that same year, initially telling police the girl had vanished while she was with a babysitter.

Following her daughter's death in June 2008, Casey left home and spent the next month with her boyfriend, apparently failing to report any crime involving her daughter.

She said she "genuinely believed that Caylee was still alive" in Peacock's 2022 series titled "Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies."

Months later, in December 2008, a utility worker located Caylee's skeletal remains in a wooded area about half-a-mile from the Anthony family's home.

Jose Baez, who represented Casey Anthony during a monthlong trial in 2011, argued that Caylee accidentally drowned in the family's above-ground swimming pool in June 2008, alleging that Casey's parents then attempted to cover up her death and dispose of her remains, which George and Cindy have vehemently denied.

Prosecutors argued that Casey Anthony suffocated her daughter with chloroform and taped the 2-year-old's mouth shut.

After deliberating for 11 hours, a Florida jury found Casey Anthony not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter and aggravated child abuse. The case remains unsolved to this day.

"You’ve got your daughter that’s accusing you of some pretty horrific things," Olivo previously said. "If they claim that they didn’t do anything, it’s like the old saying goes, you’re darned if you do and you’re darned if you don’t. If you say nothing, those same critics will say, ‘Well, there you go. They didn’t say anything, so they must be guilty.’ And if they speak up … then critics will say, ‘They’re trying to capitalize on it.’"

"Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test" airs Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. on A&E.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco, Stephanie Pagones and The Associated Press contributed to this report.