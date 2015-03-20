Expand / Collapse search
March 20, 2015

Ex-Ravens cheerleader, estranged wife of former energy company CEO charged with sex with teen

GEORGETOWN, Del. – A former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader and the estranged wife of a prominent Maryland energy executive has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual relationship involving a 15-year-old boy.

Delaware State Police said Wednesday that 47-year-old Molly Shattuck was indicted Monday on two counts of third-degree rape, four counts of unlawful sexual contact and three counts of providing alcohol to minors.

Shattuck's attorney did not immediately return a call for comment Wednesday and her Baltimore home phone rang unanswered.

Police say a 15-year-old boy reported that Shattuck began an inappropriate relationship with him near Baltimore and that it culminated with sexual activity at a vacation rental home in Bethany Beach, Delaware, over Labor Day weekend.

Shattuck is separated from Mayo Shattuck, former CEO of Baltimore-based Constellation Energy Nuclear Group.