Ex-priest in Louisiana pleads guilty after getting caught having threesome on church altar

A Catholic priest who was caught having sex with two dominatrices on the altar of his Louisiana church has pleaded guilty to felony obscenity, according to local reports.

Travis Clark, 39, entered the plea as part of an agreement with prosecutors on Monday. He received a suspended three-year sentence and will serve three years of supervised probation, FOX8 New Orleans reported. He was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

Clark’s defense attorney said the ex-priest had already paid $8,000 in restitution to the Archdiocese of New Orleans after the altar was declared desecrated and ordered to be burned and replaced, the outlet reported.

Clark was caught in the act at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pearl River on Sept. 30, 2020, when a passerby saw him through a window engaged with two high-heeled, corseted women. The trio appeared to be filming themselves.

Sex toys and stage lights were recovered at the scene by police, along with recording devices, according to court documents.

The two women, 30-year-old Melissa Cheng and 43-year-old Mindy Dixon, both pleaded guilty in July to misdemeanor counts of institutional vandalism and sentenced to probation.

Clark was removed from the church after his arrest.