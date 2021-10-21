Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Ex-porn star in Florida sentenced in murder case

The killing occurred on July 4, 2020, police say

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
A 24-year-old former porn star accused of being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder pleaded no contest on Tuesday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to reports.

Lauren Wambles, who is known as Aubrey Gold, had testified against Jeremie Odell Peters—who was found guilty of the same accessory charge and conspiracy to commit first-degree tampering with a witness, MyPanhandle.com reported. She will also testify against William Shane Parker in his second-degree murder trial, the report said.

Lauren Wambles, who is known as Aubrey Gold, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Lauren Wambles, who is known as Aubrey Gold, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. (HOLMES COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Authorities said investigators determined Raul Ambriz Guillen, 51, was last at Peters’ home in Graceville, a community in Florida — more than 20 miles south of where the man was last sighted in Dothan.

Raul Ambriz Guillen died from a gunshot to the back of his head, police say

Raul Ambriz Guillen died from a gunshot to the back of his head, police say (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said Parker and Wambles, Guillen’s girlfriend at the time, were also at the house on July 4, 2020. 

TV STATION AIRS PORN CLIP DURING WEATHER SEGMENT: REPORT

Investigators searched the home and found evidence linked to Guillen’s shooting death, according to a statement from authorities. 

The man’s body was discovered over a month later in Holmes County. 

The Panama City News Herald said it was determined that Guillen died from a single shot to the back of his head.

Your Money