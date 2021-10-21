Ex-porn star in Florida sentenced in murder case

A 24-year-old former porn star accused of being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder pleaded no contest on Tuesday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to reports.

Lauren Wambles, who is known as Aubrey Gold, had testified against Jeremie Odell Peters—who was found guilty of the same accessory charge and conspiracy to commit first-degree tampering with a witness, MyPanhandle.com reported. She will also testify against William Shane Parker in his second-degree murder trial, the report said.

Authorities said investigators determined Raul Ambriz Guillen, 51, was last at Peters’ home in Graceville, a community in Florida — more than 20 miles south of where the man was last sighted in Dothan.

Authorities said Parker and Wambles, Guillen’s girlfriend at the time, were also at the house on July 4, 2020.

Investigators searched the home and found evidence linked to Guillen’s shooting death, according to a statement from authorities.

The man’s body was discovered over a month later in Holmes County.

The Panama City News Herald said it was determined that Guillen died from a single shot to the back of his head.