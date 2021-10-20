Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Washington news station investigated after airing pornographic content during segment: report

The video clip was allegedly shown for around 10 seconds before it was taken off the screen

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A local news station in Eastern Washington is being investigated by the police after a pornographic video reportedly played on a screen behind a meteorologist giving the forecast last Sunday evening at 6 p.m. 

The Spokane Police Department’s special victims unit is investigating the origin of the explicit video and how it allegedly ended up on KREM-TV during the dinner hour, the Spokesman-Review in Spokane reported. 

TV viewers had called the department to report the video.

It was allegedly shown for around 10 seconds before it was taken off the screen. 

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES STAFFER FACES CHILD PRON CHARGES

KREM-TV is a CBS affiliated station in Spokane, Washington. 

KREM-TV is a CBS affiliated station in Spokane, Washington.  (Google Maps)

A spokesperson for the department said investigators haven’t yet concluded if the airing of the video was a criminal act. 

KREM apologized for the video in a later Sunday broadcast and owner TEGNA reiterated: "Those of us here at KREM 2 want to apologize for something that happened in our 6 p.m. newscast tonight. An inappropriate video aired in the first part of the show. We are diligently working to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again," in a statement to the Review

KREM-TV is a CBS affiliated station in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

KREM-TV is a CBS affiliated station in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Spokane Police Department’s special victims unit is investigating the origin of the explicit video and how it allegedly ended up on KREM-TV during the dinner hour.

The Spokane Police Department’s special victims unit is investigating the origin of the explicit video and how it allegedly ended up on KREM-TV during the dinner hour. (City of Spokane )

The station could face a fine from the Federal Communications Commission – in 2015 Virginia station WDBJ-TV was fined $325,000 for showing sexually explicit material during a story about a former adult film star who had joined a volunteer rescue squad, according to the Roanoke Times

TEGNA didn't immediately respond to Fox News' late-night request for comment. 