Washington news station investigated after airing pornographic content during segment: report

A local news station in Eastern Washington is being investigated by the police after a pornographic video reportedly played on a screen behind a meteorologist giving the forecast last Sunday evening at 6 p.m.

The Spokane Police Department’s special victims unit is investigating the origin of the explicit video and how it allegedly ended up on KREM-TV during the dinner hour, the Spokesman-Review in Spokane reported.

TV viewers had called the department to report the video.

It was allegedly shown for around 10 seconds before it was taken off the screen.

A spokesperson for the department said investigators haven’t yet concluded if the airing of the video was a criminal act.

KREM apologized for the video in a later Sunday broadcast and owner TEGNA reiterated: "Those of us here at KREM 2 want to apologize for something that happened in our 6 p.m. newscast tonight. An inappropriate video aired in the first part of the show. We are diligently working to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again," in a statement to the Review.

The station could face a fine from the Federal Communications Commission – in 2015 Virginia station WDBJ-TV was fined $325,000 for showing sexually explicit material during a story about a former adult film star who had joined a volunteer rescue squad, according to the Roanoke Times.

TEGNA didn't immediately respond to Fox News' late-night request for comment.