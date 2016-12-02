Ex-NFL player Joe McKnight fatally shot, suspect in custody

next Image 1 of 2

Former NFL player Joe McKnight has been shot to death following an argument at an intersection with another motorist outside New Orleans.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand says it happened about 2:43 p.m. Thursday in Terrytown, a suburb of New Orleans.

Normand says 28-year-old McKnight was standing outside his car when he was shot by 54-year-old Ronald Gasser.

Normand says Gasser stayed at the scene and relinquished his weapon to responding officers. He says Gasser is in custody and being questioned.

Sheriff's spokesman Col. John Fortunato says they're anticipating charging Gasser but it's unclear with what.

McKnight, who played for the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs, is the second NFL player this year to die as a result of a possible road-rage incident. Saints player Will Smith was killed in April.