Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Louisiana
Published

Ex-NFL player Joe McKnight fatally shot, suspect in custody

By | Associated Press
  • fe8ea2e8-
    Image 1 of 2

    FILE - This is a 2013 file photo showing New York Jets running back Joe McKnight. Former NFL player McKnight has been shot to death following an argument at an intersection with another motorist. Jefferson Parish (La.) Sheriff Newell Normand says it happened about 2:43 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, in Terrytown, a suburb of New Orleans. (AP Photo/File) (The Associated Press)

  • fe8ea2e8-
    Image 2 of 2

    FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2011, file photo, New York Jets running back Joe McKnight (25) runs during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver. Former NFL player McKnight has been shot to death following an argument at an intersection with another motorist. Jefferson (La.) Parish Sheriff Newell Normand says it happened about Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1, 2016, in Terrytown, a suburb of New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File) (The Associated Press)

Former NFL player Joe McKnight has been shot to death following an argument at an intersection with another motorist outside New Orleans.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand says it happened about 2:43 p.m. Thursday in Terrytown, a suburb of New Orleans.

Normand says 28-year-old McKnight was standing outside his car when he was shot by 54-year-old Ronald Gasser.

Normand says Gasser stayed at the scene and relinquished his weapon to responding officers. He says Gasser is in custody and being questioned.

Sheriff's spokesman Col. John Fortunato says they're anticipating charging Gasser but it's unclear with what.

McKnight, who played for the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs, is the second NFL player this year to die as a result of a possible road-rage incident. Saints player Will Smith was killed in April.