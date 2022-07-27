Ex-cop shot by day care owner wife after allegations of child sex abuse now faces possible charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man who was shot by his wife in a Washington, D.C. hotel room last week after he was accused of sexually abusing children at the daycare she owned is now facing possible criminal charges.

James Weems, 57, a former Baltimore County police officer, was accused of molesting at least three children at the Lil Kidz Kastle Development Center. The Owings Mills facility is owned by Shanteari Weems, 50, who is already facing charges for shooting her husband.

The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department arrested Shanteari Weems after they responded to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel and found her husband suffering from a gunshot wound.

"He's a child molester," Weems allegedly told police when they arrived outside her hotel room and asked if anyone inside had been shot, Fox5DC reported.

According to Baltimore's Fox45, Baltimore County police issued an arrest warrant for the former officer, following an investigation that they launched earlier in the month.

The Daily Mail reported Tuesday that Shanteari Weems drove 50 miles to the Mandarin Oriental, where James was staying, last Thursday after hearing a second allegation that her husband abused a child.

According to authorities, Weems said she brought up the allegations to her husband, which led to an argument, at which point her husband walked towards her, and she shot him. She allegedly told police that she normally does not carry a gun with her and was not trying to kill him.

Police told Fox News Digital that they found two handguns at the scene – one in Weems' purse and another in an unlocked hotel safe.

The daycare was shut down after the first allegation, according to the Daily Mail.

"She is in hell," her lawyer told the publication. "This is a woman who was completely and utterly traumatized by having these mothers come to her."

Court records show that Shanteari Weems is now facing charges including assault with intent to kill and carrying a pistol without a license. She was scheduled for a hearing on Monday, but it was pushed to Friday.

The Metropolitan Police Department stated that James Weems "was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries" following the shooting.

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report.