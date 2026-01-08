Chinese national charged with photographing US stealth bomber base after illegal entry

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday that a Chinese national was arrested last month after allegedly photographing two U.S. Air Force bases and its military equipment, including B-2 Spirit stealth bombers.

Authorities identified the 35-year-old as Qilin Wu, who entered the U.S. illegally in 2023 near the Arizona-Mexico border. While Qu was initially arrested by immigration authorities, he was later released due to a lack of detention space and was given an immigration removal proceeding scheduled for 2027, officials said.

The attorney's office said investigators first caught Wu on Dec. 2 near Whiteman Air Force Base, home to the military's B‑2 Spirit stealth bomber fleet, an exceptionally sensitive asset due to its nuclear and stealth capabilities.

After initially receiving a warning, Wu reportedly returned the following day. Authorities then arrested Wu, who was allegedly found in possession of 18 photos and videos of the base. He also admitted to taking photos of another U.S. Air Force base, officials said, without naming the second location.

Wu has been charged in federal court in the Western District of Missouri. He faces one count of taking photographs of a vital military installation and military equipment without authorization.

Officials said that on Dec. 2, a suspicious minivan with a Massachusetts license plate was reported near the perimeter of Whiteman Air Force Base. Patrol officers then found Wu, who said he was there to observe the B‑2 Spirit aircraft, and informed him that he was not permitted to take photographs or record video of the military installation.

The next day, patrol officers were notified of the same minivan nearby, the attorney's office said. Agents reportedly found Wu again, who admitted to taking videos of the B‑2 Spirit aircraft and numerous photographs of the base, including its perimeter fencing, a gate and military equipment. Wu handed over his phone, which contained 18 images and videos, and admitted to authorities that he photographed another U.S. Air Force base and its aircraft, officials said.

According to court documents, Wu is a Chinese national who illegally entered the United States on June 22, 2023, near Nogales, Arizona, but was released after promising to attend immigration removal proceedings scheduled for Feb. 9, 2027, officials said.

If convicted, Wu could face up to one year in federal prison.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Air Force Security Forces and Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations, officials said.