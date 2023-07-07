Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



100 DAYS - Today marks 100 days since WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich was detained by Russia. Journalism is not a crime, and we will not rest until Evan is released. Continue reading.

BACK IN COURT – OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, held in prison without bail for the fatal stabbing of her live-in boyfriend Christian Obumseli in April 2022, returns to a Florida courtroom Friday. Continue reading …

DESPERATE DODGING - Experts astonished White House invokes Hatch Act to avoid Hunter Biden cocaine question. Continue reading …

‘UNPRECEDENTED TESTING GROUND’ - Ukraine developed custom AI platform using scraps, available tech to fight Russia. Continue reading …

A ‘FAIRLY GOOD IDEA’ - Ex-Secret Service agent assesses White House cocaine probe: 'Likely they have fairly good idea' of culprit. Continue reading …

AI MAKEOVER - Francis Suarez lookalike may be 'surrogate' and do interviews, PAC says. Continue reading …



-

POLITICS

‘BLOOD BUILT THIS LAND - R&B singer blasted after she changes National Anthem lyrics to anti-American phrasing. Continue reading …

ICE COLD - Ben & Jerry's founder arrested by DHS while protesting outside Justice Department. Continue reading …

‘WITH ALL DUE RESPECT’ - Pence defends actions when confronted by Trump supporter over Jan. 6. Continue reading …

RETALIATION? - GOP demands special counsel probe after IRS whistleblowers axed from Hunter Biden case. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

STAND WITH EVAN - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been wrongfully detained by Russia for 100 days. Continue reading …

AMERICA BASHED - Liberals, media teamed up to push 'great lie' about America for 4th of July. Continue reading …

CONTENTIOUS INTERVIEW - BBC apologizes after anchor's stunning remark that 'Israeli forces are happy to kill children.' Continue reading …

VICTIM COERCION - FBI warns of AI deepfakes being used to create 'sextortion' schemes. Continue reading …

OPINION

THE FUTURE IS NOW - Science fiction predicted AI… Here’s why I’m still not afraid of it. Continue reading …

BRENNA BIRD - Insane California green energy rules could wreck trucking industry. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

BREAKING POINT - Bankruptcies soar in first half of 2023. Continue reading …

BURGER HISTORY - Meet the American who made us flip for hamburgers, Louis Lassen, Danish immigrant street-wagon cook. Continue reading …

‘TARGETING CHILDREN’ - UK schools push 'gender badges' on 7-year-olds: watchdog. Continue reading …

BARING IT ALL - SI swimsuit model on advice she got from Christie Brinkley. Continue reading …

WATCH: WHERE THE BUFFALO ROAM? A water buffalo can be seen running through the streets of Charlotte, North Carolina, recently – escaping animal control. Authorities eventually captured it and two other animals. Check out the wild scene! See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Dems pushing for SCOTUS overhaul 'without amending the Constitution': Carrie Severino. See video …

WATCH: This is a moment where Biden could have told Hunter enough is enough: Tarlov. See video …



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.