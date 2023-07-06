Expand / Collapse search
Ben & Jerry's founder questioned by police outside DOJ during protest

Founder Ben Cohen was protesting in support of Julian Assange

By Anders Hagstrom , David Spunt , Jake Gibson | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ben and Jerry's founder Ben Cohen was questioned by police outside the Department of Justice building in Washington, D.C., where he was protesting the detainment of Julian Assange.

Assange is currently imprisoned at Belmarsh Prison in London and may soon be extradited to the U.S.

Images from the scene show Cohen sitting next to a woman holding a "free Assange" sign as police and security personnel stand nearby.

CORPORATIONS ARE GOING WOKE, BUT A BACKLASH IS UNDERWAY

Ben and Jerry's

Ben and Jerry's founder Ben Cohen sits outside the DOJ building. He says he is calling for the release of Julian Assange.

The ice cream mogul turned political activist said after being spotted at the DOJ that his presence had nothing to do with Ben and Jerry's recent controversies regarding Israel and Palestine nor recent statements regarding the U.S. existing on "stolen" land.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

