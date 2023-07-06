Liberals, media outlets called out for pushing 'great lie' about America to mark 4th of July

Some liberals and media outlets used the Fourth of July to talk negatively about America, including ice cream brand Ben & Jerry's and left-wing Rep. Cori Bush.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Marine veteran Joey Jones, and Fox News contributor Joe Concha joined "Hannity" to discuss why America is so special and why everyone should consider themselves blessed to be born in the USA.

"They want to destroy America. They hate this country. Now, my simple response to that is to tell us where you'd like to go. We'll get you a plane ticket and it will be one way. We'll load up your luggage. Tell us where you want to go. We'll send you there. We'll wish you well. Have a good life. God bless you. But get the heck out of this country, because some of us still love it," said Huckabee.

BEN & JERRY'S GETS COLD SHOULDER FOR ‘RIDICULOUS’ JULY 4TH TWEET ABOUT STOLEN LAND

Huckabee pointed out that although Ben & Jerry's said the US was founded on "stolen indigenous land," they only provide a very small amount to charities, calling it "hypocrisy."

"I love America. I love the flag. Ice cream, apple pie, hot dogs, barbecue ribs. And it'll take more than a bunch of liberals to ever get me hating this country are failing to celebrate the 4th of July," said Huckabee.

Jones said, "maybe we need to work twice as hard to educate our children" about the country they live in and the members of the military who died to protect it.

"I love this country and I love the fact that we are free. You know, it doesn't take good men or righteous men. It just takes willing men to do the hard things. And when we celebrate the 4th of July, we celebrate those willing men that died to create freedom in this country," said Jones.

Huckabee said Democrats and Republicans always disagreed on some things, but "at the end of the day, they all wanted America to be a great country."

"That no longer is the case," he said.

Concha said he tells his children that they're lucky to live in "the greatest country in the world" where they will have opportunities that are not available anywhere else.

The Associated Press published an article on Independence Day connecting patriotism with white nationalism, arguing that "patriots" are no longer easy to define.

"Today, the word and its variants have morphed beyond the original meaning. It has become infused in political rhetoric and school curriculums, with varying definitions, while being appropriated by white nationalist groups. Trying to define what a patriot is depends on who is being asked," the report stated.

Left-wing "Squad" member Bush tweeted that the "Declaration of Independence was written by enslavers and didn't recognize Black people as human."

A New York Times piece this week spotlighted Americans who find it difficult to celebrate the Fourth of July. Ahead of the holiday, the Times published a piece titled, "No Sparklers for These Folks," which featured one woman’s political qualms with patriotism and another’s decision to skip fireworks over their "toxic" chemicals and similar sound to gunshots.

OutKick founder Clay Travis summed it all up on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Wednesday, calling it "profound ignorance" for the left to continually spread this rhetoric.

"I think this is probably the great lie that has been allowed to spread in this country," he said.

"It is the idea that America is a racist and awful country. If that were true, people all over the world wouldn't be risking their lives to try to get here. Of all different nationalities, of all different backgrounds. America is imperfect. It will always be imperfect as a nation run and founded by and led by humans. But it is the greatest country to ever exist in the history of the world."