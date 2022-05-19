Ethan Crumbley, Oxford school shooting suspect, ordered to remain in county jail

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A judge ordered Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley to remain in a county jail.

Crumbley is accused of opening fire in the hallways of Oxford High School Nov. 30, fatally shooting four students and wounding seven others, including a teacher. The teenager was charged with 24 crimes, including murder and terrorism.

Crumbley, now 16, appeared before a judge Thursday for a virtual hearing. He has been held in the Oakland County Jail since he was charged last year, rather than a local youth detention center, due to the severity of his alleged crimes.

Each month, the presiding judge is required to review his status.

Judge Kwame Rowe ordered Crumbley to remain at the county jail. The judge also set a tentative trial date for Sept. 6, 2022. The trial is slated to start roughly six weeks before the trial of his parents, who were charged with four counts of manslaughter.

The Oakland County Jail is responsible for Crumbley’s education after taking over guardianship from his parents, Fox 2 reported. He has the option of earning a GED or high school diploma and could resume his education as early as next school year.

New details from Crumbley’s personal journal were also disclosed this week as lawyers for Crumbley’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, sought to prevent the suspected shooter’s journal from being admitted as evidence to their trial.

"Hopefully my shooting will cause Biden to get impeached," Crumbley allegedly wrote in a journal entry disclosed in a court filing Wednesday, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Crumbley also reportedly referred to Biden as "sleepy f------ Joe Biden" in his journal and envisioned a massacre of such large scale, "Sleepy f--- Joe Biden will have to make an apolg(y) to people."

Lawyers for the Crumbley parents are worried politics might hurt their chances for a fair trial.

