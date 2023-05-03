Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana
Published

Escaped Mississippi inmate Casey Grayson found dead in New Orleans

Corey Harrison, 22, becomes lone escapee from Raymond Detention Center to elude police

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Escaped Mississippi inmate suspected of killing pastor presumed dead after barricade, house fire Video

Escaped Mississippi inmate suspected of killing pastor presumed dead after barricade, house fire

Mississippi inmate Dylan Arrington is believed to be dead after a barricade situation where a house caught fire. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones and Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson described the incident. (WLBT)

One of four Mississippi inmates who were on the run after escaping from jail more than a week ago has been found dead in Louisiana, police say. 

Casey Grayson, 34, was found deceased Sunday inside a "vehicle at a truck stop" in New Orleans, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones announced. 

Jones told reporters Tuesday that police believe a family member may have provided the vehicle to Grayson after his escape. 

"There was drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics recovered in close proximity to where he was discovered in the vehicle," he added, according to ABC News. 

Four escaped Missouri inmates

From left to right, escaped Missouri inmates Jerry Raynes, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison and Dylan Arrington. (Hinds County Sheriff's Office)

Jones said in a tweet that Grayson’s cause of death is pending autopsy. 

With Grayson’s death, only one of the four inmates who broke out of the Raymond Detention Center on April 22 -- Corey Harrison -- has eluded police. 

The jail escape happened through breaches of a cell and roof. 

"(They) possibly camped out on the roof and departed at different ways at different times," Jones has said. 

Jerry Raynes, 52, was arrested in Spring Valley, Texas -- about 10 miles west of Houston – last Thursday after allegedly stealing a public works vehicle. 

Jones said Raynes is facing extradition back to Mississippi and an investigation is still ongoing. 

The U.S. Marshals Service, Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Spring Valley Police Department assisted with Raynes’ capture. 

Raymond Detention Center Mississippi

Rolls of razor wire are seen lining the top of the security fencing at the Raymond Detention Center in Raymond, Mississippi on Aug. 1, 2022. (AP/Rogelio V. Solis)

Sheriff Jones confirmed that Dylan Arrington, 22, died Wednesday after barricading himself in a central Mississippi home and setting it on fire during an armed standoff with deputies.  

Arrington shot a deputy in the lower right leg before the home in Leake caught on fire, Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson said Wednesday. 

That officer was taken to a local hospital and was reported to be in stable condition. 

Split image of Mississippi inmate Dylan Arrington and house fire where he is believed to have died

Mississippi law enforcement respond Wednesday, April 26, to the scene of a house fire where escaped inmate Dylan Arrington died. (Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones)

Arrington is also suspected of killing Pastor Anthony Watts, 61, of Simpson County and stealing his red pickup truck. Watts was a pastor at a D’Lo church. 

Police said Watts was shot and killed Monday night on Interstate 55 in Jackson after he pulled over to help a man who had wrecked a motorcycle. Officials noted that the man shot Watts several times and then stole his Red Dodge Ram. Watts died at the scene. 

All four of the escaped inmates were being held on a variety of felony charges, most involving theft. Grayson had been incarcerated for grand larceny, possession and sale of a controlled substance and illegal possession of a firearm, according to WLBT-TV. 

