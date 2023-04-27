Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi escaped inmate arrested in Texas after multi-state manhunt

Jerry Raynes was one of three other men who escaped from a detention center in Mississippi over the weekend

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Escaped Mississippi inmate suspected of killing pastor presumed dead after barricade, house fire Video

Escaped Mississippi inmate suspected of killing pastor presumed dead after barricade, house fire

Mississippi inmate Dylan Arrington is believed to be dead after a barricade situation where a house caught fire. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones and Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson described the incident. (WLBT)

One of four inmates who escaped from a Mississippi detention center over the weekend was arrested near Houston, Texas, Thursday after a multi-state manhunt. 

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office of Mississippi confirmed that Jerry Raynes, 52, was taken into custody in Spring Valley, Texas – about 10 miles west of Houston. 

Escaped inmate Jerry Raynes, 52, arrested Thursday in Spring Valley, Texas.  (Hinds County Sherriff's Office)

The announcement from Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, came a day after Raynes was caught on surveillance footage at a Spring Valley service station. 

Surveillance footage of escapee, Jerry Raynes, in a Houston-area service station.  (Hinds County Sheriff's Office)

Jones said Raynes is facing extradition back to Mississippi and an investigation is still ongoing. The U.S. Marshals Service, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, and Spring Valley Police Department assisted with Raynes’ capture.

Raynes was among three other men – Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Dylan Arrington – who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center in Raymond, Mississippi, on Sunday. All four had been incarcerated for a range of felony charges, most involving theft. 

Escaped Missouri inmates (L to R): Jerry Raynes, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison and Dylan Arrington (Hinds County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Jones confirmed that Arrington died Wednesday after barricading himself in a central Mississippi home and setting it on fire during an armed standoff with deputies. 

Grayson and Harrison remain on the loose. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 