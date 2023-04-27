Mississippi escaped inmate arrested in Texas after multi-state manhunt

One of four inmates who escaped from a Mississippi detention center over the weekend was arrested near Houston, Texas, Thursday after a multi-state manhunt.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office of Mississippi confirmed that Jerry Raynes, 52, was taken into custody in Spring Valley, Texas – about 10 miles west of Houston.

The announcement from Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, came a day after Raynes was caught on surveillance footage at a Spring Valley service station.

Jones said Raynes is facing extradition back to Mississippi and an investigation is still ongoing. The U.S. Marshals Service, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, and Spring Valley Police Department assisted with Raynes’ capture.

Raynes was among three other men – Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Dylan Arrington – who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center in Raymond, Mississippi, on Sunday. All four had been incarcerated for a range of felony charges, most involving theft.

Sheriff Jones confirmed that Arrington died Wednesday after barricading himself in a central Mississippi home and setting it on fire during an armed standoff with deputies.

Grayson and Harrison remain on the loose.