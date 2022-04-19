Michigan teacher 'hurting' after parents complain about her coming out to students

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A high school English teacher in Grand Blanc, Michigan, took to Twitter last week to complain about parents who were unhappy that she discussed her bisexuality with her students.

"I envy the teachers who don’t have to hide their identity in class," tweeted Anna Dietrich, a first-year teacher who teaches ninth- and 10th-grade English at Grand Blanc High School, according to her LinkedIn page.

"When students asked me today if I had a husband, I answered that I as a bisexual person, do not have a husband or a wife yet! I got calls from 3 parents unhappy," she said.

Dietrich, who uses "she/they" pronouns, went on to post a picture of an email she presumably received from one of her students that thanked her for discussing sexual orientation during her English class.

In the email, which Dietrich said made the parents' complaints "worth it," the student explains how he or she is normally not at ease sharing about their sexuality and preferred pronouns in other classes, but that Dietrich's class made them feel more comfortable.

NOT JUST FLORIDA: STATES WEIGH BILLS BANNING GENDER ID AND SEXUAL ORIENTATION INSTRUCTION

"If anyone has any similar struggles / reactions to being out and proud to students I would love to hear," Dietrich said in a follow-up tweet. "Really hurting today and feeling alone in this."

Fox News Digital reached out to Dietrich for further comment regarding parents who believe it is inappropriate for teachers to talk about their sexual preferences with students.

FLORIDA PARENTAL RIGHTS BILL POPULAR DESPITE DEMOCRATIC ATTEMPTS TO LABEL IT ‘DON’T SAY GAY’

"My only comment is that these conversations are of course for families to have with their children, but also that it is okay for students and professionals to not hide who they are in any space," Dietrich told Fox News. "It is important to note that the context of this conversation occurred after several students asked me if I had a husband.

"I saw this as an opportunity to teach them about inclusive language as we interact with others who we may not know as well. This was not a conversation about sexuality, but rather about different identities that exist in our world, and how we can ask respectfully about people's lives going forward," she continued.

Dietrich was slated to conduct a phone interview with Fox News, but later said her mentor advised her against it because she is an untenured first-year teacher.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News reached out to Grand Blanc Community Schools for comment but did not receive a call back in time for publication.

Teachers discussing sexual orientation and gender identity with their students has lately become a flashpoint cultural issue as states weigh legislation banning instruction in such topics, especially in younger grades.