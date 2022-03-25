Florida parental rights bill popular despite Democratic attempts to label it 'Don't Say Gay'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Florida bill backed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that bans teaching about sexuality and gender theory from kindergarten to third grade is broadly popular despite Democrats' repeated attempts to label it the "Don't Say Gay" bill, polls show.

Polls from Morning Consult, Politico, Florida Politics and more show that the Parental Rights in Education bill, which passed the legislature March 8, has solid support, at times even among registered Democrats.

"Should students in Kindergarten through 3rd Grade be taught about sexual orientation in the classroom by their teachers?" Floridians for Economic Advancement asked "likely Democratic voters" in a poll from March 17 to March 20.

Approximately 52% of Democrat-leaning voters replied that they do not approve such education, with only 36% of those polled voicing support for teaching kindergarten through third-grade classes about sexuality. Twelve percent said that they were not sure.

This poll confirms earlier results showing a majority of voters nationwide supported the bill. A poll conducted by Morning Consult, in collaboration with Politico, found that there was a double-digit disparity in voter opinion data.

"As you may know, the Florida legislature has passed a bill — labeled by opponents as the ’Don’t Say Gay’ bill — limiting the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity to Florida school students," the Morning Consult poll told respondents. "Some say that limiting these discussions will protect children from inappropriate classroom topics, while others say it will block important conversations about LGBTQ issues. To what extent do you support or oppose the following items in the bill?"

Among all respondents, 50% said they either strongly support or somewhat support the key aspects of the legislation. Only 37% of those polled said they explicitly oppose the bill's key clauses.