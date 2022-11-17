Expand / Collapse search
Idaho
Published

Elite FBI unit joins probe into University of Idaho murders, students remembered

A Moscow, Idaho restaurant owner where two of the victims worked said that its employees are 'shook' by the incident

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
An elite Federal Bureau of Investigations unit has joined the search for the suspect who allegedly killed four University of Idaho students on early Sunday morning.

Four University of Idaho students, Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were killed inside a King Street home in Moscow, Idaho between the hours of 3 and 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, according to Moscow Mayor Art Bettge.

Police found the four deceased students while responding to an unconscious person call on Sunday at 11:58 a.m.

Officials said on Tuesday in a press release that the suspect used an "edged weapon such as a knife" in the attack against the students. Investigators believe that the incident was "an isolated, targeted attack" with "no imminent threat to the community at large."

POLICE SEEK 'RAMBO'-STYLE KNIFE IN UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO MURDERS PROBE: REPORT

Police search a home in Moscow, Idaho on Monday, November 14, 2022 where four University of Idaho students were killed over the weekend in an apparent quadruple homicide. The victims are Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

Police search a home in Moscow, Idaho on Monday, November 14, 2022 where four University of Idaho students were killed over the weekend in an apparent quadruple homicide. The victims are Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Coroner Cathy Mabbutt told Fox News that the same knife was likely used as the weapon in killing all four victims.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Investigations told Fox News Digital on Thursday that its Behavioral Analysis Unit is assisting local law enforcement officials in the case.

The unit performs "crime analysis, profiles of unknown offenders, investigative suggestions, threat assessments, interview strategies," and "critical incident analysis."

Jackie Fisher, owner of the Mad Greek Restaurant, where both Mogen and Kernodle worked, told Fox News Digital that she's deeply saddened by the incident.

"All I can say right now is that we're just all deeply saddened by the loss of both Maddie and Xana, they were wonderful workers. They've been here for a couple of years with me," Fisher said. "All of the employees are just shook right now, I think as well as the rest of the Moscow community.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO MURDERS: BLOOD SEEN OOZING FROM HOUSE AMID REPORTS OF PREVIOUS THREAT

Idaho State Patrol is seen outside the Mad Greek restaurant in Moscow, Idaho, Thursday, November 17, 2022. The eatery is set to reopen today after being closed this week following the murder of two of its servers, Madison Mogen, and Xana Kernodle at the weekend.

Idaho State Patrol is seen outside the Mad Greek restaurant in Moscow, Idaho, Thursday, November 17, 2022. The eatery is set to reopen today after being closed this week following the murder of two of its servers, Madison Mogen, and Xana Kernodle at the weekend. (Credit: Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

A memorial service for Chapin is scheduled for Nov. 21. An obituary is encouraging attendees to wear blue, which "was Ethan's triplet color."

During Wednesday's press conference, Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said that two roommates were inside the house when the four victims were killed on early Sunday morning.

The two roommates were "unhurt," according to Fry, who didn't add if the individuals were witnesses to the attack.

Police haven't identified a person of interest or any suspects as of Wednesday night, and Fry did not rule out an ongoing threat to the community.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO MURDERS: TWO ROOMMATES WERE AT HOME WHEN FOUR STUDENTS WERE KILLED

University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. 

University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.  (Jazzmin Kernodle via AP/Instagram/ @kayleegoncalves)

"We do not have a suspect at this time, and we cannot say there is no threat to the community," Fry said. "There is a threat out there, possibly."

"We need to be vigilant. We need to watch out for our neighbors," Fry said.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO MURDERS: THREAT STILL POSSIBLE WITHOUT ANY SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY, POLICE SAY

    General views of the memorial at the University of Idaho on Thursday, November 17, 2022, for the four students were murdered in Moscow, Idaho over the weekend.  (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

    General views of the memorial at the University of Idaho on Thursday, November 17, 2022, for the four students were murdered in Moscow, Idaho over the weekend.  (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

    People lay flowers and pay respect a the University of Idaho on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Four students were murdered in Moscow, Idaho over the weekend. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

    Police investigate a quadruple homicide that took place near the University of Idaho campus on Sunday. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)

Mogen and Goncalves were both seen on a Twitch stream at a local food truck in Moscow, Idaho, shortly before they were killed at the King Road residence near the University of Idaho campus.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call Moscow police at 208-883-7054.

Fox News' Rebecca Rosenberg and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.