©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Elderly Florida man's leg bitten off by alligator, officials say

The man lost part of his leg at the knee, Florida wildlife officials said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
An alligator attacked a 72-year-old Florida man Friday, biting off a part of his leg, state wildlife officials said. 

The attack occurred around 1:50 p.m. at the Great Outdoors RV Resort in Titusville, Florida, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a news release.

An alligator that bit off part of a Florida man's leg is subdued by wildlife officials. 

An alligator that bit off part of a Florida man's leg is subdued by wildlife officials.  (WOFL)

The incident left the man missing a part of one of his legs at the knee, FOX Orlando reported. 

He was flown to the Holmes Regional Medical Center. His condition was not disclosed. A spokesperson for FWC said a trapper was called and two alligators were "removed."

Last week, a Florida sheriff's deputy a wildlife trapper wrangled an 8-foot alligator that was caught taking a dip in a swimming pool.

A week before that, a 2-year-old boy was found in the mouth of an alligator. The boy's father was charged with murder for the death of the child's mother. 

