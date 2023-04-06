Alligator spotted on Texas beach by sea turtle patrollers: 'Caught by surprise'

Patrollers who were looking for sea turtles on a Texas beach ended up finding another reptile they weren’t expecting – an alligator.

The Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research announced that the sighting happened on Tuesday, April 4, within the Bolivar Peninsula, which is a census-designated place in Galveston County, Texas.

In a Twitter post, the research center acknowledged that alligators "can tolerate salt water for a few hours or even days," but they primarily dwell in freshwater areas, including freshwater swamps, rivers, streams, lakes and ponds.

One of the photos the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research shared shows the alligator close to the shoreline.

The research center, which is affiliated with the Texas A&M University, Galveston Campus, reported that the alligator was spotted during the apex predator’s mating season.

"March through May is the alligator's peak time for breeding and nesting," the group wrote.

American alligators are native to Texas and other parts of the southern United States, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The exact alligator population in the state is unknown but Texas Parks and Wildlife no longer consider the reptile an endangered species, according to an alligator profile on the agency’s website.

Alligators typically measure between six and 14 feet, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research noted that alligators "are protected game animals in Texas" and "special permits are required to hunt, raise, or possess alligators."

The Bolivar Peninsula is home to about 2,769 residents, according to population data collected by the 2020 Decennial Census, which is conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Alligator sightings can be reported to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department by phone at 281-842-8100.