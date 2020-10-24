Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado
Published
Last Update 34 mins ago

Elderly Colorado wildfire victims died ‘in each other’s arms,’ family members say

"Their only desire was to be together in the home they loved," a family statement said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 23Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities in Colorado made a grim discovery Friday afternoon when they found the bodies of an elderly couple whose home was consumed in a raging wildfire two days earlier.

The victims were identified as Lyle Hileman, 86, and his wife Marylin Hileman, 84, who chose not to evacuate the area following alerts from local officials, FOX 31 of Denver reported.

“They were found in each other’s arms,” one of the couple’s grandchildren wrote on Twitter.

“All offers to leave were refused,” family members wrote in a separate statement. “At 86 and 84 years of age, their only desire was to be together in the home they loved.”

The Hilemans, who lived near Grand Lake in Grand County, were casualties of the East Troublesome Fire, which as of Friday night had grown to cover 188,000 acres since Oct. 14, FOX 31 reported.

Smoke rises from mountain ridges as several wildfires burn in the state Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, as traffic moves along 75th street in Niwot, Colo. (Associated Press)

Smoke rises from mountain ridges as several wildfires burn in the state Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, as traffic moves along 75th street in Niwot, Colo. (Associated Press)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was ranked as the second-largest wildfire in Colorado history, behind only the Cameron Peak Fire, which was still burning as well, according to the station.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com.