Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Eastern Wisconsin sees 4 dead, 2 injured in separate weekend plane accidents

Both crashes occurred in or near Oshkosh, located southwest of Green Bay

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two people were killed and two others injured Saturday in a midair collision at an airport in Wisconsin.

VIDEO CAPTURES PLANE CRASH LANDING AT NEW HAMPSHIRE BEACH

A Rotorway 162F helicopter and an ELA Eclipse 10 gyrocopter collided shortly after noon local time at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, authorities said. The aircraft belonged to individuals attending the Experimental Aircraft Association's annual fly-in convention in Oshkosh but were not involved in the air show, a statement from the organization said.

Wisconsin Fox News graphic

Four people were killed and another two were injured in separate plane crashes in the vicinity of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, over the weekend.

The association, citing the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, said two people were killed and two injured. The injured were taken to a local hospital and were in stable condition.

2 INDIANA MEN INJURED IN SMALL PLANE CRASH NEAR ILLINOIS' DEKALB TAYLOR MUNICIPAL AIRPORT

The association said further information would be released as additional details are confirmed. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Separately, a plane earlier Saturday crashed into Lake Winnebago near Oshkosh, killing two people, according to the sheriff’s office. The NTSB is also investigating that case, which involved a single-engine North American T-6 aircraft.