Earthquakes
Published

Series of earthquakes rattle Baja California, felt across border in San Diego

Baja California is along the infamous 'Ring of Fire'

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
Volcanoes, earthquakes, tsunamis: The 'Ring of Fire' explained

Volcanoes, earthquakes, tsunamis: The ‘Ring of Fire’ explained

The Pacific’s “Ring of Fire” is a breeding ground for natural disasters. Here’s a look at the most recent incidents.

A series of earthquakes struck northwestern Mexico early Sunday, rattling portions of the San Diego area across the border, according to officials.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said there was a series of four earthquakes in a 20-minute period near Maneadero, Baja California, located about 120 miles southeast of the U.S.-Mexico Border.

The first temblor, a preliminary 4.4 magnitude quake, struck around 8:09 a.m. local time.

THE RING OF FIRE EXPLAINED

It was followed by three other earthquakes in a matter of minutes.

A series of earthquakes rattled Baja California on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

A series of earthquakes rattled Baja California on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

A 5.1-magnitude quake struck 54 miles east of Maneadero, followed then by another 5.1-magnitude quake and a 4.5-magnitude quake, according to FOX5.

The largest of the earthquakes were 5.1-magnitude quake that struck east of Maneadero, followed then by another 5.1-magnitude quake.

The largest of the earthquakes were 5.1-magnitude quake that struck east of Maneadero, followed then by another 5.1-magnitude quake.

There were no immediate reports of damage in Baja California.

Residents in Southern California reported feeling the shaking, including in parts of San Diego and as far north as Escondido, News 10 reported.

Escondido is located some 40 miles north of the border.

California unveils earthquake warning system

California unveils earthquake warning system

The region is located along the volatile "Ring of Fire" seismic fault system that circles the Pacific Ocean.

This area is the location of most of Earth's subduction zones, where oceanic plates slide under the lighter continental plates.

Earthquakes tend to happen when those plates scrape or subside underneath each other, and when that happens at sea it can spawn tsunamis.

