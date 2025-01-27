Earthquake off coast of Maine shakes Northeast

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake off the coast of Maine shook parts of the Northeast on Monday morning, with residents as far away as Boston feeling the rumble, officials said.

The quake occurred about 6.5 miles southeast of York, Maine, just before 10:30 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), which initially reported the magnitude as 4.1 before adjusting the temblor to 3.8.

"Today's M3.8 near Bar Harbor, Maine, reminds us that earthquakes are unusual but not unheard of along the Atlantic Seaboard," USGS wrote on X.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Caribou, Maine, said there was no threat of a tsunami.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Residents in the Northeast reported feeling the surprise shock on social media.

"Earthquake! Did anyone else feel it?? I'm in Southern Maine and the whole house shook like a vehicle ran into it," one user wrote on X.

"Pretty decent jolt here. Big WTF moment," the user wrote in a second post. "I rushed to the windows to see if something hit the house."

NWS Boston, about 65 miles south of York, asked residents if they felt the rumble.

Other residents in New Hampshire and Rhode Island also reported the rattle.

USGS said that New England, and as far south as Long Island, N.Y., have felt small earthquakes and suffered damage from infrequent larger ones since colonial times.

"Moderately damaging earthquakes strike somewhere in the region every few decades, and smaller earthquakes are felt roughly twice a year," USGS said. "The Boston area was damaged three times within 28 years in the middle 1700's, and New York City was damaged in 1737 and 1884."