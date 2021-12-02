Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

Duanesburg NY stabbings leave at least 2 dead: reports

Some kind of disturbance was reported at the home around 9:15 p.m., a report said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
At least two people were dead Wednesday night after reports of stabbings in a home in Duanesburg, New York, about 25 miles northwest of Albany, the state capital.

Personnel from multiple law enforcement agencies were at the scene overnight, WTEN of Albany reported

The agencies included New York State Police, Guilderland police, and the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office, the report said.

"State Police confirm that there are two deceased victims from the incident," an overnight police statement said, according to The Daily Gazette of Schenectady.

Some kind of disturbance was reported at the home around 9:15 p.m., the report said.

No ongoing threat was believed to exist. The investigation was continuing, authorities said.

