Drunken Georgia man gets kicked out of club, returns to open fire and plow truck into bar: police

An intoxicated man who was kicked out of a club in Georgia over the weekend returned and fired gunshots into the establishment before plowing his truck into the bar, authorities said.

Eduardo Morales, 34, was asked to leave the bar in Hiram, a city about 26 miles west of Atlanta, around 11:30 p.m. Saturday because he was drunk, the Hiram Police Department said.

But Morales, of Woodstock, came back a short time later in his Dodge Ram truck and began firing a gun into the club, according to police.

"When his weapon was empty, Morales then drove the vehicle into the bar through the front doors striking numerous patrons," police said.

The truck came to a stop when it rammed into the bar. The vehicle became stuck and, unable to drive away, Morales tried to reload the weapon.

"My instinct was to run towards the truck and I dove into the driver's side window," witness Mauricio Puerto told FOX5 Atlanta. "I noticed he had a pistol and he was reloading."

Patrons and bouncers rushed the vehicle and pulled Morales out before he could fire any more shots, according to police and Puerto. They detained Morales, who sustained minor injuries during the takedown, until officers arrived and took him into custody.

One patron was grazed by a bullet and another patron was treated at a hospital after being struck twice by the vehicle.

"By the grace of God nobody got shot because he shot directly in through his windshield into the bar," Puerto told the station. "I’m just glad nobody got shot."

Morales was being held at the Paulding County Jail. Police have yet to release any details on what charges Morales may face.