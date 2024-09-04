Drunk Texas woman attempted to drown girl, 3, and hurt her brother, 6, because they were Muslim: Indictment

A Texas woman arrested for attempting to drown a three-year-old girl and hurting the girl's six-year-old brother has been formally charged after she was accused of attacking the children because they were Muslim.

A Tarrant County grand jury on Aug. 15 indicted Elizabeth Wolf, 42, on charges of attempted capital murder and causing bodily injury to a child in connection with her attacks against the children in May, according to Fox 4.

The indictment also included a hate crime enhancement, saying Wolf targeted the children because they were "Muslims or persons of Middle Eastern descent."

The hate crime enhancement could lead to a longer sentence if she is convicted.

Investigators said Wolf was drunk at an apartment pool in Euless, Texas, on May 19 when she made racial statements and approached a Palestinian woman wearing a hijab and her two children, Fox 4 reported.

The 32-year-old woman told police Wolf came up to her and asked where she came from and if the two children playing at the pool were hers.

When she said yes, Wolf grabbed the woman's six-year-old son, pulled him away from her and scratched him, police said.

Then, as the woman was helping her son, Wolf allegedly grabbed the woman's three-year-old daughter and forced her underwater in the pool.

Both of the children physically recovered, according to police.

Wolf remains in the Tarrant County Jail on a $1 million bond.