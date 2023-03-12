Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Drunk school bus driver with 50 kids on board tells cops he 'had a lot on his mind': report

Driver reportedly failed three sobriety tests after nearly crashing bus, officials said

By Jon Brown | Fox News
A school bus driver in West Virginia with 50 kids on board downed six beers before nearly crashing because he said he "he had a lot on his mind," officials said.

Casey Dodrill, 33, of Nicholas County made the claim and admitted to drinking after he veered off the road and failed three sobriety tests, local WSAZ reported.

Dodrill was driving erratically last Wednesday while transporting students from Richwood High School and Gauley River Elementary when a teacher's aide with the Nicholas County School District contacted state police, according to the outlet.

Casey Dodrill admitted to officers that he drank six beers the day he reportedly veered off the road, according to a complaint.

The aide told police that Dodrill, who reportedly had 50 students on his bus during his afternoon route, veered off the road and almost failed to recover, according to the complaint.

Dodrill reportedly blew a .118 on a breathalyzer test.

The aide told police that Dodrill, who reportedly had 50 students on his bus during his afternoon route, veered off the road and almost failed to recover, according to the complaint.

"This is very serious, and we are taking it very seriously," personnel director for Nicholas County Schools Melissa Adkins said, according to the outlet. "We put our babies on a school bus every morning, and we have every right to expect that bus operators will transport them to and from school safely."

"This is very serious, and we are taking it very seriously," personnel director for Nicholas County Schools Melissa Adkins told a local outlet of Dodrill's arrest.

"Any further suspensions or dismissals related to this incident would be done according to West Virginia law," Adkins said. "It’s our priority to keep our students safe."

Another school employee was reportedly placed on administrative leave for knowing the school bus driver was allegedly drunk.

Jon Brown is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to jon.brown@fox.com.