Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South Dakota
Published

Drought conditions in South Dakota improve due to recent rainfall, cooler temperatures

US Drought Monitor report showed nearly 25% SD remains affected by varying degrees of drought

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Drought and dry conditions in South Dakota are improving thanks to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures

This week's U.S. Drought Monitor report shows only around 25% of South Dakota is still under varying degrees of drought conditions, with just a small pocket of Charles Mix County in extreme drought. The dry conditions are concentrated in southeastern and eastern South Dakota.

Just three weeks ago, around 75% of South Dakota was in drought. Now 63% of the state has normal conditions.

And South Dakota is in better shape than most other Midwestern states. Drought conditions are widespread in Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri. Significant portions of those states are in extreme or exceptional drought.

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO INSPIRED AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL, JOHN GRIFFITH, WWI VET AND SPORTS PIONEER
 

SD news

Drought conditions in South Dakota are improving thanks to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

State Climatologist Laura Edwards told South Dakota Public Broadcasting that recent weather changes are good news for the state's crops.

"I think the rain in addition to the cooler than average temperatures we’ve seen over the last couple weeks, you know for most of July, really has improved or reduced the stress on especially corn and soybeans," Edwards said. "And so, we’re seeing much improved crop conditions in the corn and soybean areas."

Next week could bring above-average temperatures, she said, but she hopes the rain will be enough to keep crop conditions stable.