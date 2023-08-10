Driver rescued in West Virginia after car rolls down steep 70-foot river embankment

Authorities rescued an injured woman whose vehicle rolled down a steep embankment above a river in West Virginia on the Maryland border.

The 19-year-old woman was treated for undisclosed injuries at the scene Tuesday night before being placed in an inflatable raft and floated down the Cacapon River where a helicopter then flew her to a Baltimore hospital, Maryland State Police said in a news release.

The victim was trapped inside her vehicle after it went off a road and down a 70-foot embankment. The aerial rescue was necessary due to the steep terrain, the severity of her injuries and the car's precarious position in the ravine, the statement said. A Maryland state police helicopter maneuvered 130 feet above while a paramedic was lowered to the scene and was assisted by rescue crews.