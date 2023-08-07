3 dead after Pennsylvania charter bus carrying over 40 people crashes, flips on its side

A bus crash just before midnight in Pennsylvania left at least three passengers dead and dozens hospitalized with injuries, officials said.

The Pennsylvania State Police said that at approximately 11:49 p.m. a charter bus carrying 45 to 50 people crashed with a passenger vehicle along Interstate 81 in the Lower Paxton Township of Dauphin County, causing it to flip and come to rest on its side.

The surviving passengers had injuries "varying from minor to critical," Trooper Megan Frazer told Fox News Digital. The exact number of injured people was not provided.

"Multiple passengers on the bus are deceased. Multiple people have been transported to Hershey Medical center for varying injuries," Frazer added.

Authorities are withholding the identification of the deceased until next of kin are notified, they said.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

The southbound roadway along Interstate 81 was shut down between exits 77 and 72 for several hours, police said.

Chambers Hill Fire Department is being used as a reunification center. It is also where The Red Cross is treating surviving passengers.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.

This story is developing. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.