New York

Driver dies in fiery crash with New York school bus returning from field trip: video

The Webster Police Department said a sedan pulled out into the path of the bus on Lake Road

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
A driver in Webster, N.Y., crashed into a school bus that was carrying 22 children and three adults. (Jennifer Matthews/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

A driver was killed in a fiery crash in western New York involving a school bus heading back from a field trip with over a dozen schoolchildren and teachers.

The Webster Police Department said that a sedan pulled out into the path of a school bus on Lake Road in Webster carrying 22 high school students and three adults around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The crash immediately killed the driver of the sedan upon impact, authorities said.

School bus on fire

Webster, N.Y., police said a sedan crashed into the bus, running both vehicles off the road, and caught fire. (Jennifer Matthews/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Police said one student was injured in the leg and taken to the hospital.

Bus crash fire

Police said collision killed the driver of the sedan and injured a high school student. (Jennifer Matthews/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Video shared following the collision showed huge plumes of gray smoke rising from the yellow school bus as emergency responders continued to fight the large blaze.

The intersection has continued to be closed as responding law enforcement works to assess the damage and clean up from the fatal collision. 

