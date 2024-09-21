Dramatic NYPD bodycam video shows controversial Brooklyn subway shooting: ​​’Drop the knife’

The New York City Police Department released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn in which multiple people were injured, including a suspect, an officer and several bystanders.

The video of the incident that happened on Sunday shows the interactions Officers Edmund Mays and Alex Wong had with the suspect, 37-year-old Derrell Mickles, and the shooting that prompted criticism of the officers' handling of the situation.

Mickles was seen entering the Sutter Avenue train station in Brownsville without paying, jumping the turnstile just before 3 p.m. on Sunday before leaving the station. Minutes later, he returns through the emergency door with a knife in his hand.

Officers notice him and eventually follow him up the stairs and onto the platform. Mickles at one point shouts at the officers, "don't touch me" and "don't make me kill you."

When the train approaches, Mickles enters with a knife still in his hand.

Officers follow him inside and instruct him to drop the knife. The officers then deployed their tasers, which appeared to be ineffective in stopping Mickles as he continued to move through the train and onto the platform.

After the officers reach the platform, they again order Mickles to drop the knife.

Mickles began to charge toward the officers, who opened fire. Police said the two officers fired a total of nine shots.

The suspect and a bystander were left in critical condition while an officer and another bystander were injured, according to ABC 7.

On Friday, Mickles was indicted on eight counts, including attempted aggravated assault on a police officer, attempted assault and assault, menacing a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon and theft of services.

Mickles was arraigned from Kings County Hospital as he recovers from his injuries. He pleaded not guilty, and his bail was set at $250,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for November 20.

Before the release of the body camera footage, there had been growing public criticism of the officers' handling of the situation, including from the family of one bystander, 49-year-old Gregory Delpeche, who was shot in the head by police gunfire.

"Mr. Delpeche is fighting for his life because of a reckless shooting, something that has been confirmed now by the video, a video that shows a shooting that did not have to occur," Delpeche's attorney Keith White told ABC 7.

Another attorney for Delpeche, Nick Liakas, said his client was directed by officers to stand where he was eventually shot, according to the outlet.

"I'm at a loss for words what was portrayed to us by the NYPD, what that video was purported to show, could not be further from the truth," Liakas said.

"This unnecessary tragedy could have been avoided had [police] employed proper de-escalation measures," Liakas said. "We are here today because the city of New York has failed to take responsibility for the actions of its officers. We are here to ask for a full investigation."

The NYPD has attempted to defend its officers against criticism.

"We are not perfect and every situation is not the same," NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said in a news briefing. This is a fast-moving, fast-paced, and a stressful situation, and we did the best we could to protect our lives and the lives of the people on that train."

Chell said the incident was not about fare evasion but rather an incident about "a person in mental stress armed with a deadly weapon." Police said officers asked the suspect 38 times to drop the knife.

"As depicted on body-worn camera, Mr. Mickles charged one of the officers and then turned around. The other officer was standing there within approximately five feet. At this time, they both discharged their weapons," Chell said.