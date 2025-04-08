Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement

Dramatic footage shows heat-seeking tech leading rescuers to missing Michigan toddler curled up in ditch

Video shows state police spotting the missing 2-year-old from the air

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
Michigan police save toddler using heat-detecting vision tech Video

Michigan police save toddler using heat-detecting vision tech

Michigan State Police save 2-year-old boy in ditch using heat-detecting vision technology.

Michigan State Police (MSP) on Sunday rescued a missing 2-year-old boy curled up in a ditch on the side of the freeway using heat-detecting technology.

Video footage of the heat-seeking vision technology from a helicopter, shared by MSP on Facebook, shows the dramatic rescue.

"I got another heat censor. We're going to be south of the apartment, just north of the freeway.… In a ditch. I can't tell if it's an animal or a child," an MSP trooper says over a police radio in the video.

"This is looking like this is possibly the child, but it can't be confirmed yet," the officer can be heard saying a moment later in the footage. 

Video footage of the heat-seeking vision technology from a helicopter, shared by MSP on Facebook, shows the dramatic rescue of a 2-year-old Michigan boy.

The rescue began on Sunday evening, when the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety (BLDPS) responded to the area of Pheasant Run Drive in Blackman Township after receiving a call about a missing 2-year-old boy, who was last seen watching TV in his family's living room around 8:43 p.m. 

The 911 call came through about an hour later.

Multiple agencies responded and units to the area, including the Blackman-Leoni K-9 unit, a MSP K-9 unit, a MSP helicopter, officers from several different departments and volunteers who "conducted a thorough search" for "nearly two hours," BLDPS said in a press release.

Two officers locate the missing 2-year-old in a ditch near I-94.

At about 11:33 p.m., MSP Aviation located the missing child near Interstate 94, curled up in a ditch, wearing only a diaper, the BLDPS said.

Troopers using heat-seeking technology located the 2-year-old "within 15 minutes in the area," MSP said in a Facebook post.

Michigan officers rescue the missing 2-year-old boy and carry him to an ambulance

"Trooper 2 directed ground units to the child, who was conscious and alert and did not appear injured. You can see officers comforting the child as they walked [sic] to a waiting ambulance," MSP said.

Authorities transported the toddler to a nearby hospital in good condition, officials said.

MSP did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.