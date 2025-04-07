Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons

Missing Utah woman’s phone provides ominous update after disappearance in remote canyonlands

Emily Wolfe was last seen in Spanish Valley, Utah, in San Juan County while riding in a side-by-side vehicle

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
The search for a woman who vanished in Utah took an ominous turn after authorities announced on Monday that her phone is no longer active.

Emily Wolfe, 34, was last seen on March 31 in northern San Juan County in Utah, with authorities suspecting that she may have been headed to the Highland, Utah, area. 

Two weeks into the search for Wolfe, the San Juan County Sheriff's Office said Monday that "her cell phone is no longer active or turned on."

Emily Wolfe

Emily Wolfe, 34, was last seen March 31 in Spanish Valley, Utah. (The San Juan County Sheriff's Office)

The department said in an update that the 34-year-old had recently said that she had a job in Alaska, but had also made comments about wanting to go to North Carolina.

Wolfe was last seen in a 2020 Cam-Am Defender side-by-side with Utah license plate D30HP.

Emily Wolfe

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, around 120 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair with blonde highlights.  (The San Juan County Sheriff's Office)

She is 5'4", weighs approximately 120 lbs., has brown eyes and brown hair with blonde highlights. 

Wolfe has a script tattoo on her right forearm and her left wrist. She also has a tattoo map of Vietnam on one of her ankles. 

Welcome to Utah sign on Utah-Arizona border.

Welcome to Utah sign on Utah-Arizona border. (Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Wolfe is asked to contact the San Juan County Sheriffs Office at 435-587-2237 option 1.

