Dozens injured in NYC after double-decker tour bus collides with MTA bus

The collision involving the doubl-decker tour bus occurred in Manhattan, the New York Fire Department said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A crash involving a New York City public bus and a double-decker tour bus injured at least 40 people, authorities said Thursday. 

The New York Fire Department said the collision occurred near 23rd Street and 1st Avenue in Manhattan. 

New York City bus collision

A New York City bus and double-deecker bus collided Thursday in Manhattan, injuring 40 people.  (FDNY)

The collision occurred just after 5:15 p.m. The sustained injuries were all minor, the New York Police Department told Fox News Digital. 

The double-decker bus appeared to be operated by TopView Sightseeing, which allows passengers to hop on and off its buses at various bus stops. 

