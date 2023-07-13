Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Dozens of animals killed in Florida wildlife center fire

The center was home to approximately 250 animals with special emphasis on species native to Florida

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Florida zoo fire kills nearly 40 animals Video

Florida zoo fire kills nearly 40 animals

Nearly 40 animals are dead after a fire ripped through the facility at Alligator Wildlife Discovery Center in Madeira Beach, Florida.

A fire broke out at a wildlife facility in Florida Thursday killing dozens of animals. 

A structure fire ignited early Thursday morning at the Alligator Wildlife Discovery Center in John's Pass — a shopping district and tourism area of Madeira Beach. 

The Alligator Wildlife Discovery Center houses approximately 250 animals, including "lizards, small mammals, amphibians, turtles and tortoises, fresh and saltwater marine life, and […] alligators."

It is currently unknown how many animals perished in the disaster, but owner Sonny Flynn told local outlet Fox 13 that a majority of the animals were killed.

Alligator Wildlife Discovery Center

Firefighters respond to the Alligator Wildlife Discovery Center in Madeira Beach, Florida. The wildlife center caught fire early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The center aims to be educational about species native to the state of Florida. 

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Johns Pass in Madeira Beach

Footage shows the scene of the fire at John's Pass, a shopping district and tourism center in Madeira Beach, Florida.

Photos from the scene show a large area of scorched black at the center of the complex's roof, where the facility office is located. 

The area is also where the center's small mammal population is kept.

Alligator Wildlife Discovery Center

The Alligator Wildlife Discovery Center in Madeira Beach is home to over 200 animals, mostly small reptiles, and aims to educate tourists on species native to the state of Florida. The cause of fire remains unknown as fire officials investigate the incident.

"Most of the enclosures are wood, so I’m sure it went up very quickly," Flynn said.

"It’s devastating," Flynn said. "This is my life. I don’t have anything after this."

The majority of animals at the center were surrendered or rescued. The center urged visitors against the keeping of exotic or illicit pets.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Madeira Beach Fire Department for further details but did not receive a response in time for publication.  

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com