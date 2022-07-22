Downtown Los Angeles shooting leaves 4 injured; multiple suspects on the loose

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Los Angeles are on the lookout for suspects involved in the shooting of four people on Thursday night.

LAPD officers received word of a violent interaction on 7th and Spring Street at approximately 9:35 p.m.

Four gunshot victims were at the scene when police arrived, the Los Angeles Times reports. One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two others were transported in stable condition, while the last victim suffered only a minor graze wound and was treated at the scene.

MASK MANDATES SET TO RETURN IN LOS ANGELES

The originally reported number of shooters was up to four or five; however, authorities are now saying the suspects are two Black men who fled on foot.

Police are unsure of a motive yet but have not ruled out the possibility it was a random attack, KTLA reports.

The victims — three men and one women — have not been identified at this time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Violent crime and theft in Los Angeles has become a hot button issue for state officials who seem largely unable to contain dangerous trends within the city.

The LAPD issued a warning this year to people who wear expensive jewelry, stating that thieves may target them.

The warning comes after a smash and grab robbery occurred at a Beverly Hills jewelry store on Tuesday, with the thieves taking $5 million worth of items.

"Over the last year there has been a marked increase of armed robberies involving victims wearing expensive jewelry while in public," a Los Angeles Police Department statement reads. "If it is visible, it can be a target."