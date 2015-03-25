Donations to send 4-year-old cancer patient to Disney World after 'wish' blocked

A 4-year-old Ohio cancer patient whose a Make-A-Wish trip to Disney World was blocked after her father wouldn't sign off on it will get to go after all.

McKenna May's mother and grandmother say so many donations have poured in during the last few days that they will be able to pay for the trip themselves. Online donations have topped $11,000.

McKenna was diagnosed with leukemia in 2010 and endured 15 spinal taps, skin burns, multiple chemotherapy treatments and steroid injections, The Sentinel-Tribune reported. She will not be ruled "cancer free" until five years after her last treatment.

Her "wish" for a trip to Disney World was granted by Make-A-Wish, but the organization's rules require signatures from both parents.

Her father, who is not married to her mother, wouldn't sign.

"What she's been through sucks," William May, McKenna's father, told FoxNews.com on Thursday. "But I think any money that the organization hands out to children, should go to dying kids. Not cured ones."

McKenna's trip had been postponed twice while she was undergoing treatment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.