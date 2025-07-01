DOJ directs US attorneys to seek to revoke citizenship of naturalized Americans over crime

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Justice Department issued a memo directing US attorneys to "prioritize and maximally pursue denaturalization proceedings" as part of an effort by the Trump administration to crack down on crime.

The memo from Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate states that denaturalization cases against "individuals who pose a potential danger to national security, including those with a nexus to terrorism, espionage, or the unlawful export from the United States of sensitive goods, technology, or information raising national security concerns" are one of the key priorities.

"The benefits of civil denaturalization include the government’s ability to revoke the citizenship of individuals who engaged in the commission of war crimes, extrajudicial killings, or other serious human rights abuses; to remove naturalized criminals, gang members, or, indeed, any individuals convicted of crimes who pose an ongoing threat to the United States; and to prevent convicted terrorists from returning to U.S. soil or traveling internationally on a U.S. passport," Shumate wrote.

"The Department of Justice may institute civil proceedings to revoke a person’s United States citizenship if an individual either ‘illegally procured’ naturalization or procured naturalization by ‘concealment of a material fact or by willful misrepresentation,’" he added in the June 11 directive.

Shumate said the Justice Department’s Civil Division should "prioritize and maximally pursue denaturalization proceedings in all cases permitted by law and supported by the evidence."

The memo said attorneys should pursue denaturalization cases against individuals who "committed human trafficking, sex offenses, or violent crimes" and those who "engaged in various forms of financial fraud against the United States (including Paycheck Protection Program (‘PPP’) loan fraud and Medicaid/Medicare fraud)."

It also calls for attorneys to initiate cases against "individuals who further or furthered the unlawful enterprise of criminal gangs, transnational criminal organizations, and drug cartels" and "individuals who engaged in fraud against private individuals, funds, or corporations."

Overall, the memo lists ten priority categories for denaturalization.

Two days after issuing the memo, the Justice Department said it "secured the denaturalization of a convicted collector and distributor of child sexual abuse material."