Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Homeland Security

Federal judge allows IRS to share illegal alien data with DHS in court win for Trump

The ruling came as the Trump administration continues to target criminal illegal immigrants for deportation

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
ICE Texas operation nabs high-profile migrant criminals Video

ICE Texas operation nabs high-profile migrant criminals

Fox News correspondent Brooke Taylor reports on ICE Texas capturing over 400 migrants in a week-long operation. 

A federal judge on Monday denied an injunction request to prevent the Department of Homeland Security and Internal Revenue Service from partnering to permit U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) to access taxpayer information to locate illegal immigrants subject to deportation. 

The order by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich came amid a lawsuit by Centro de Trabajadores Unidos, an immigrant-rights aid group, against Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. 

"At its core, this case presents a narrow legal issue: Does the Memorandum of Understanding between the IRS and DHS violate the Internal Revenue Code? It does not," Friedrich wrote in his order. 

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT TELLS FEDERAL JUDGE IT MIGHT INVOKE STATE SECRETS ACT ON HIGH-PROFILE DEPORTATION CASE

Kristi Noem calls on IRS to deputize agents

An agreement between the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has been filed with a court to allow authorities to further target illegal immigrants subject to deportation.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / Department of Homeland Security)

An earlier memorandum of understanding between DHS and the IRS outlines a process to ensure that sensitive taxpayer data information is protected while allowing law enforcement to pursue criminal violations, a senior Treasury Department official said at the time the deal was reached in April. 

The Treasury Department is committed to protecting the privacy of law-abiding taxpayers, but a criminal exception obligates the agency to assist law enforcement, the official told Fox News Digital at the time. 

IRS tax filing istock

Coronavirus / Covid-19 USA Economic Stimulus Checks or Tax Refund stock photo (iStock)

The deal would allow ICE to submit the names and addresses of illegal immigrants to the IRS, who could then cross-check those immigrants' tax records and provide the immigration agency with current address information.

"The Court agrees that requesting and receiving information for civil enforcement purposes would constitute a cognizable injury, but none of the organizations have established that such an injury is imminent," Monday's order states. "As the plaintiffs acknowledge, the Memorandum only allows sharing information for criminal investigations."

Treasury Secretary Scott Kenneth Homer Bessent and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Treasury Secretary Scott Kenneth Homer Bessent and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As the Memorandum provides, its purpose is to establish procedures enabling "requests for addresses of persons subject to criminal investigation," the order said. 

The agreement comes as President Donald Trump has continued to ramp up the deportation effort he promised on the campaign trail.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics